France has many Fortnite competitive players, with the country ranked second in total Fortnite Battle Royale earnings, just behind the United States. France also ranks second in the number of competitive players with 570.

The European country had many participants in the Fortnite World Cup in 2019. Three years later, this is still the biggest Fortnite competition ever, and many players have made big money from it.

This article will list the top 5 Fortnite competitive players from France. The list is based on French players' total earnings during their Fortnite careers.

These are the best Fortnite competitive players from France

5) Idris "Snayzy" Aichouche - $186,311

Snayzy has been a Fortnite competitive player since 2018 and has achieved a lot of success during his career. As of August 2022, he's won money from 21 different tournaments, and these are his top three:

Fortnite World Cup Finals 2019 - Solo - $50,000

- $50,000 Fortnite Champion Series - Chapter 2 Season 5 - Grand Finals: Europe - $40,000

- $40,000 Fortnite Champion Series - Chapter 2 Season 3 - Grand Finals: Europe - $30,000

The famous French player made the most money from the biggest Fortnite tournament of all time, despite not ranking in the top 50.

Snayzy is still active and won a few thousand dollars in 2022.

4) Corentin "Hunter" Tardif - $230,614

Hunter hasn't been an active Fortnite competitive player for over a year, yet he's still one of the most successful French players.

These are his highest-paying tournaments:

Fortnite Fall Skirmish Series - Week 1 EU - $58,750

- $58,750 Fortnite World Cup Finals 2019 - Duo - $50,000

- $50,000 Fortnite Fall Skirmish Series - Week 3 EU - $23,750

Hunter's competitive career began in 2018, and he dominated his opponents in the first two years of it. However, his 2021 results were awful, as he couldn't even get in the top 50 in many competitions, which is why it's unlikely he will ever return to the popular game again.

3) Alexandre "Andilex" Christophe - $315,957

Unlike many Fortnite competitive players on the list, Andilex did not qualify for the Fortnite World Cup in 2019. However, he has won money from more than 60 different tournaments, which is very impressive.

These are the top three tournaments he's made the most money from:

Fortnite Champion Series - Chapter 2 Season 5 - Grand Finals: Europe - $40,000

- $40,000 Fortnite Champion Series - Chapter 2 Season 2 - Grand Finals: Europe - $35,000

- $35,000 Fortnite Champion Series - Chapter 2 Season 4 - Grand Finals: Europe - $31,000

Andilex has been very active in 2022 and has won more than $10,000 so far this year. Furthermore, he also qualified for the FNCS Chapter 3 Season 3 Grand Finals, where he will have a chance to win a lot of money.

2) Nathan "Nayte" Berquignol - $540,310

Nayte is one of the most famous Fortnite competitive players on the list. He has won money from more than 40 tournaments during his career and was also one of the top performers in the Fortnite World Cup.

These are his biggest payouts so far:

Fortnite World Cup Finals 2019 - Solo - $375,000

- $375,000 Fortnite Champion Series - Chapter 2 Season 6 - Grand Finals: Europe - $45,000

- $45,000 Fortnite Champion Series - Chapter 2 Season 2 - Grand Finals: Europe - $35,000

Nayte won more than $430,000 in 2019, which was a very successful year for him. Unfortunately, the Fortnite competitive player hasn't had much success in 2022 as he failed to achieve good results in competitive tournaments.

1) Clement "Skite" Danglot - $865,264

Skite is the most successful Fortnite competitive player from France. He's earned a lot more money than the second-placed player, primarily because he competed in the Fortnite World Cup in both Solo and Duo modes.

These are his top 3 tournaments:

Fortnite World Cup Finals 2019 - Solo - $525,000

- $525,000 Fortnite World Cup Finals 2019 - Duo - $112,500

- $112,500 Fortnite Winter Royale Series 2018 (EU) - $75,000

Skite hasn't played Fortnite Battle Royale competitively since late 2021. His last tournament was the Fortnite Champion Series: Grand Royale 2021, where he and his trio placed 22nd out of 33 participating teams.

Edited by R. Elahi