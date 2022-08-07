5 Fortnite YouTubers who got banned from the game permanently

Epic Games has zero tolerance for Fortnite Battle Royale cheaters. Many players have tried to cheat and gain an unfair advantage over their opponents but were banned by Epic shortly after.

Besides cheating, Epic doesn't allow players to modify game files, team up with enemies, and more. If there is one thing the gaming company is known for, it's their strict policy regarding players who break the rules.

Not only has Epic banned numerous players, but also filed lawsuits against developers of cheats. Many famous Fortnite players have gotten banned as well, and in this article, we will take a look at five YouTubers who received permanent bans in the video game.

Five Fortnite YouTubers who received permanent bans

5) Kquid

Kquid was one of the best young players in Fortnite Battle Royale. He dominated both core and competitive lobbies and many other players looked up to him. Unfortunately, it turns out that he was a cheater, which is why Epic Games banned him.

The player was exposed by Twitter user SerpentAU, who showed proof that Kquid used an aimbot during his matches. If there's one thing that Epic Games never tolerates, it's using cheating software.

4) Zaccubus

Zaccubus was one of the first competitive players that Fortnite Battle Royale has ever had. He is extremely talented and that is why he participated in the DreamHack tournament.

Unfortunately, Zaccubus did what was considered teaming up with an enemy player. During one match in the tournament, he had an opportunity to damage an opponent, but once he realized that the opponent was his friend, the competitive player refused to shoot at them.

Shortly after, Zaccubus was disconnected and greeted with the "You have been permanently banned due to cheating" message.

3) Landon

Out of all the players on the list that were permanently banned, Landon was banned for the weirdest reason. He used custom skins on his account, which means that he was modifying the game files.

Any modification to game files is a bannable offense, and that is exactly what happened to this player. The saddest thing about this story is that no one else could see these skins except him.

2) Tfue

Tfue is one of many popular Fortnite Battle Royale players who got banned. He is well known for using default skins.

The popular content creator got banned because he bought an account. Selling and purchasing of accounts is against the terms and conditions, and even though Tfue was aware of it, he still decided to do it.

In the end, the popular streamer lost his account and that is why he stopped purchasing skins.

1) Jarvis

During Fortnite Season X, Jarvis used an aimbot to defeat his enemies with no effort and win games easily. Even though he made a new account for this, his biggest mistake was posting the video online.

This was definitely one of the worst decisions Jarvis has ever made as Epic Games decided to make an example out of him and ban him for life. He tried tricking Epic by creating new accounts, but he couldn't outsmart the game developer.

