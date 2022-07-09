8 Fortnite content creators who have beef among them

Fortnite Battle Royale has many talented content creators who have accumulated millions of followers in the past four years. Many skilled gamers use the popular battle royale game to take big leaps and become famous worldwide.

Unfortunately, there are some content creators who do not get along with each other. While there are many instances of Fortnite gamers supporting each other, some of them simply cannot stand playing together.

In this article, we will list eight Fortnite Battle Royale content creators who have beef among them. Some of these go way back to the early days of the video game and include OG players.

Fortnite Battle Royale content creators and their beefs

8) Ninja and Drake

While Drake is not a Fortnite content creator per se, he was a big part of Twitch's streaming scene back in 2018. The popular rapper teamed up with Ninja to break Twitch by bringing in more than 600,000 viewers on the stream.

The two had a lot of fun, but the bromance stopped after Drake promised to donate $5,000 to Ninja but did not follow up on it. He unfollowed the popular Fortnite Battle Royale streamer on Instagram and Ninja responded by saying this on his stream.

“Is he gonna buy my next line of Ninja merch? Or my Ninja headband? Probably not. I feel like Drake saw that I was up-and-coming in the gaming scene, and he thought it would be a perfect way to just tap into another source of viewers by playing with me.”

The streamer believed Drake was using him for views, and this is what ended their partnership.

7) Clix and Bugha

Bugha is best known for winning the Fortnite World Cup back in 2019 and returning home with $3 million.

Clix was one of Bugha's best teammates, but their beef started after the former claimed that Bugha uses others for his own benefit and to increase his views, which caused major drama between the two Fortnite Battle Royale players.

6) Ronaldo and Bugha

Ronaldo is another Fortnite Battle Royale player who accused Bugha of using other content creators for his own benefit.

This beef started when Bugha and his team eliminated Ronaldo's trio in Ninja Battles, a $480,000 Fortnite tournament. Ronaldo confirmed he did not like Bugha, and could not divulge more about him, stating:

"I know so much about this individual…but I’m not gonna say it because if I do, we’re gonna get in some trouble.”

While some people agree with Ronaldo, others simply think that he is upset because he was outplayed by the Fortnite World Cup winner.

5) UnknownArmy and Clix

This beef started during the FNCS Invitational Finals in May 2020. Clix headshot-sniped UnknownArmy, eliminating him from the match. UnknownArmy's reaction was normal and he praised Clix, but then the opponent started dancing on him.

UnknownArmy then checked where Clix usually lands and chased him in the next game. Unfortunately for him, he could not get his revenge.

Clix was unhappy about the chase, and the two Fortnite Battle Royale players have had nothing nice to say about each other since.

4) Ninja and Dakotaz

Ninja and Dakotaz are both incredible players who have played Fortnite Battle Royale since its early days. While Ninja has become much more popular, Dakotaz's snipes were simply incredible.

The two finally teamed up in May 2018, dominating the competition. Since they were both among the best Fortnite players in the world, they had a lot of fun getting victories. Unfortunately, their friendship did not last very long.

Back in December 2019, Dakotaz posted a tweet calling Fortnite "hot garbage." Ninja replied to the tweet, saying he could always play another game.

Shortly after, Ninja was blocked by Dakotaz, who said that he did not need "a snowflake sending his 12-year-old army" at him. Ouch.

This was very unfortunate for Fortnite Battle Royale fans, as they did not get another chance to see the two amazing players team up once again.

3) Khanada and Bugha

Oh yes, we have Bugha on this list once again! Being very popular and winning the Fortnite World Cup gets you a lot of love, but also a lot of hate. The young Fortnite player has not quite gotten along with his partners, and Khanada is another example.

Khanada also believes that Bugha uses other streamers for his own benefit. However, he also stated that the former Fortnite champion was washed, and he did not even want to play while Bugha was in his lobby.

2) Nickmercs and Yung Calculator

When Nickmercs played Fortnite Battle Royale, he was one of the most skilled players on the controller. The content creator dominated the competition and made it look easy.

Unfortunately, not every controller player is as good as Nickmercs, and a lot of them cannot beat PC players. Back in March 2020, the popular controller player supported the idea of adding a separate Fortnite Battle Royale tournament for console players.

Unfortunately, Yung Calculator was not as excited, saying that it is a competition of the best.

Nickmercs responded to the tweet, stating how Yung Calculator, who is a PC player, cried about controller players being in his lobbies, so adding a console-only tournament would be a great idea.

Yung Calculator was not impressed with the reply and even said that Nickmercs could not read. Very mature!

1) Ninja and Tfue

Ninja and Tfue are the most popular OG players in Fortnite Battle Royale. They have even met a few times in the game and fought each other, which was amazing.

Unfortunately, as much as they respect each other's skills, both are quite toxic and have had a lot of drama. There has even been talk about the players stepping into the ring and squaring up in a boxing match!

While we most certainly will not get a boxing match, we may get another Ninja and Tfue fight, either in the game or on social media. It appears that the beef has been squashed for now, but it will not be surprising if we get another episode of it.

