How to get free Fortnite cosmetics from Rocket League challenges

New free Fortnite cosmetic items are coming out thanks to another collaboration with Rocket League. The popular free-to-play game is once again having a collaboration with Fortnite Battle Royale that will result in free rewards for players.

Both titles are owned by Epic Games, who is trying to expand the titles' popularity by releasing interesting crossovers. The upcoming collaboration will most likely bring Rocket League players to Fortnite, while Fortnite players may check out the popular soccer-with-cars video game.

Four free Fortnite cosmetic items can be obtained from collaboration with Rocket League

Epic Games will release four different free Fortnite cosmetics that players will be able to obtain by completing exclusive Rocket League challenges. These will be done in a Rocket League Live Deathmatch, which will probably be a new Creative map.

These are the rewards that players will be able to earn:

Golden Goal spray

Nice Shot! emoticon

Regal Rocket glider

Rocket League Trophy back bling

These rewards look amazing and will probably be extremely rare very soon. Most of these challenges have unique rewards that never return to the game, which is why many players would want to obtain them.

If you're wondering how to get the free Fortnite cosmetics that will be released with the Rocket League collaboration, here's an explanation:

Eliminate 3 opponents at Rocket League Live Deathmatch - Spray

- Spray Eliminate 7 opponents at Rocket League Live Deathmatch - Glider

- Glider Deal 250 Damage to Opponents at the Rocket League Live Deathmatch - Emoticon

- Emoticon Deal 1500 Damage to Opponents at the Rocket League Live Deathmatch - Back Bling

According to iFireMonkey, one of the most popular dataminers, the challenges will reward players with free Fortnite cosmetics but will not reward them with XP.

You can check out all the exclusive rewards in the tweet above. The upcoming cosmetic items look really great, especially the back bling.

When will these rewards be released?

At the moment, no one knows exactly when Fortnite x Rocket League collaboration will begin. However, considering that Epic Games has decrypted these cosmetic items and challenges, we can expect the collaboration to start on August 9.

Epic will most likely release an official blog post about said crossover and explain how players can earn free Fortnite cosmetic items from it.

The upcoming challenges look very simple and easy to complete, which is why we can expect the Rocket League Creative map to have millions of players shortly after the challenges come out.

Fortnite and Rocket League have had several collaborations in the past where players could earn free cosmetic items. These special events lasted for around two weeks, so we can expect the upcoming event to be the same.

Epic Games will also release the v21.40 update for Fortnite Battle Royale on Tuesday, August 16, and Season 4 will also be released in mid-September. There is a lot of new and exciting content waiting for Fortnite players, and Epic will slowly release it after its summer break.

