How to get free No Sweatin' lobby music in Fortnite

Fortnite's No Sweatin' lobby music pack was released in late July, but it's already become one of the most popular cosmetic items in the game. A lot of players enjoy listening to tunes in their lobbies, and the latest music pack has gotten incredible reviews so far.

The No Sweatin' lobby music pack was released with the No Sweat Summer event, and Fortnite players can now obtain it for free.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Get the No Sweat Summer track for taking out some buoys! Time for a fresh bopGet the No Sweat Summer track for taking out some buoys! Time for a fresh bop 🎶Get the No Sweat Summer track for taking out some buoys! https://t.co/6VNpmHd0j0

Considering that the No Sweatin' lobby music pack is an exclusive that will become extremely rare, every player should try to obtain it while they can.

Fortnite's No Sweatin' lobby music pack can be obtained by completing a simple challenge

The No Sweatin' lobby music pack was released with the No Sweat Summer event but was unavailable until Wednesday, August 3. Players were able to listen to the music pack, thanks to leaks, but it was not obtainable.

Fortunately, Epic Games released the cosmetic item on Wednesday, and players can now obtain it for free by completing an exclusive challenge.

Like many other No Sweat Summer challenges, this one can be completed around The Launchpad. It's very easy to finish and can be done in less than a minute.

In order to get the No Sweatin' lobby music pack, players have to destroy large sea buoys with motorboat missiles. To begin, they must first get into a motorboat. This vehicle can be found all over the beach.

There are many large buoys in the area, and they are all painted red. Considering that they have 600 hit points, it takes two motorboat missiles to destroy them.

The challenge requires players to destroy three buoys in total. Once they do, they will earn the No Sweatin' lobby music pack.

Aside from the music pack, players will also earn 15,000 XP for completing the challenge. Each No Sweat Summer challenge rewards players with additional XP, and this one is no exception.

No Sweatin' lobby music pack is extremely popular

Fortnite leakers revealed the No Sweatin' lobby music pack to the community as soon as Epic Games added it to the game data. The music pack is simply perfect for the current season and the summer event.

At the moment, the No Sweatin' lobby music pack is ranked first on fortnite.gg, a website that allows players to rate every single cosmetic item in the video game. As of August 3, 2022, there are 138 music packs in Fortnite Battle Royale.

🇺🇸#RikoSuave007Legit🇵🇷 @RikoSuaveOO7



Click on Video Clip to Enjoy the Music! The #Fortnite "No Sweatin’" Lobby Track will be granted to players who completed every "No Sweat" Product Recall Quests on August 3rd!Click on Video Clip to Enjoy the Music! The #Fortnite "No Sweatin’" Lobby Track will be granted to players who completed every "No Sweat" Product Recall Quests on August 3rd! Click on Video Clip to Enjoy the Music!😎📀🔊🎶 https://t.co/tZfsxQNfk0

Here is the rating breakdown for the music pack:

1 star : 28 votes

: 28 votes 2 stars : 5 votes

: 5 votes 3 stars : 20 votes

: 20 votes 4 stars : 32 votes

: 32 votes 5 stars: 436 votes

So far, 90.45% of the votes for the No Sweatin' lobby music pack have been positive, which puts it ahead of The End Lobby Music and the OG Classic.

The cosmetic item is available for a limited time and will no longer be obtainable after the summer event ends.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far