Fortnite Summer challenge: Where to fire off the Firework Flare Gun at Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers

The arrival of the Fortnite Summer Event has brought numerous changes and items to the popular battle royale title. New challenges are out and players get to earn unique and exclusive cosmetic items by completing them.

The new event was officially released on Thursday, July 21, 2022. It began at 08.00 am Eastern Time (ET) and was scheduled to last for at least two weeks, giving players more than enough time to complete all the challenges.

Considering that all free rewards will most likely become extremely rare in the future, many within the community are trying to get them as soon as possible. Epic Games doesn't re-release event cosmetics, which is why they are very valuable.

Challenge your friends to the boat races, vote to help rebuild Tilted Towers, or just Emote. All. Summer. Long



In this article, we will explain how to fire off the Firework Flare Gun at Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers.

Players have to fire off the Firework Flare Gun at Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers for the Fortnite Summer challenge

The Firework Flare Gun is one of the newest items added to Fortnite Battle Royale and is basically a redesigned Flare Gun that was first released in Chapter 2 Season 3.

This particular weapon is very useful in the fact that it can both damage and reveal enemies. It was released before along with the v21.10 hotfix on Tuesday, June 21.

Players who want to unlock all Fortnite Summer rewards will have to obtain the Firework Flare Gun and use it at either Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers. This is one of the easiest challenges on the list and can be completed in less than a minute.

To complete it, players will simply have to visit Tilted Towers or Mighty Monument. Although Tilted Towers is one of the most popular locations in the entire game, many players don't know where Mighty Monument is located. This is the ruined statue of The Foundation that can be found east of The Sanctuary.

The Fortnite Summer challenge requires players to simply use the Firework Flare Gun at either of the two locations. However, each Firework Flare Gun has only six charges, which is why players have to be careful not to waste them before reaching Tilted Towers or Mighty Monument.

The Firework Flare Gun can be found in all loot sources, including floor loot and chests. Furthermore, players can also find it in Supply Drops.

How to easily complete Fortnite Summer challenges in 2022

Fortnite Summer challenges were released on July 21 and many players are trying to complete them as quickly as possible. Most of these challenges are relatively easy and can be completed by both casual and hardcore gamers, but having many players in a single location can prove to be a problem.

Players should simply join Team Rumble in order to complete new challenges quickly and without much effort. Team Rumble allows players to respawn when they die, giving them another chance to complete Fortnite Summer challenges if they fail on their first try.

Considering that most of the challenges are located near The Sanctuary, we expect this location to be extremely popular. This is why choosing Team Rumble as a challenge-completing mode is the right choice!

Epic Games has announced even more challenges that will be released during the event, so there will be even more cosmetic items for players to earn.

