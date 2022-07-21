Fortnite Summer challenge: How to jump on umbrellas along the beach

The new Fortnite Summer Event is finally out! The event, announced in June, was finally released on Thursday, July 21. As of 8 AM Eastern Time, Fortnite players can complete new challenges and earn valuable rewards.

The v21.30 update, which came out on July 18, added all the necessary files for the Fortnite Summer Event. Thanks to data miners, players found out about the upcoming content before it was released.

Like every other year, the summer event has brought new challenges that reward players with exclusive cosmetic items. Fortnite players can earn more than ten cosmetics this year, including a back bling and an umbrella.

A new challenge requires players to jump on umbrellas along the beach. This article will explain how to complete this challenge during the No Sweat Summer event.

Catch more: Keep your pits dry, cuz it’s a No Sweat Summer!Challenge your friends to the boat races, vote to help rebuild Tilted Towers, or just Emote. All. Summer. LongCatch more: fn.gg/NoSweatSummer Keep your pits dry, cuz it’s a No Sweat Summer! Challenge your friends to the boat races, vote to help rebuild Tilted Towers, or just Emote. All. Summer. Long ☀️Catch more: fn.gg/NoSweatSummer https://t.co/Vb01boWbXG

Fortnite Summer challenge require players to jump on umbrellas along the beach

To jump on umbrellas along the beach in Fortnite, players must visit one of the beaches with umbrellas. The best way to complete the challenge would be to go to the beach next to the Sanctuary, considering that the entire Fortnite Summer event is centered around it.

The best strategy would be to land at The Sanctuary and get valuable loot and shields before visiting the beach. By doing this, players can obtain weapons to defend themselves against enemies.

Considering that the Fortnite Summer challenges were just released, many players are trying to complete them as soon as possible, which is why even the most straightforward challenges can be pretty tricky.

Fortunately, jumping on umbrellas along the beach is one of the easiest Fortnite Summer challenges. After visiting the beach, players simply need to jump on umbrellas five times, and the challenge will be completed.

Many players are already familiar with umbrellas in Fortnite as they've been in the video game for a long time. They can be used to confuse enemies and gain a ground advantage over them.

How to easily complete the challenge

All Fortnite Summer challenges can be easily completed in the bot lobby. Players need to create a new Epic Games account to join the bot lobby. Since every new account gets a match full of bots, players can use this to their advantage and play in a stress-free environment.

Players can join bot lobbies even without having a second device. This can be done by signing up for the GeForce Now program or Microsoft's Cloud Gaming. To do this, they need to log in with their new Fortnite account, invite it to the lobby of their primary account and join the match.

Once these steps are done, players will be matched against 98 computer-controlled bots. These bots are awful, and players can eliminate them without much effort.

There is another method for completing Fortnite challenges, and it's much simpler. However, this includes playing against human players, which may still be challenging for many new players.

This method involves joining the Team Rumble game mode. Considering that this mode has a lot of casual players and the ability to respawn, it is perfect for completing challenges of any type, including summer challenges.

