Fortnite update v22.10 early patch notes: Explosive Goo Gun, map changes, Super Styles, and more

The next Fortnite update will likely introduce a lot of new content to the popular video game. Players are expecting at least one new weapon, more leaks about the upcoming Fortnitemares 2022 event, map changes, and more.

According to Epic Games, the update will be released on Tuesday, October 4. While Epic hasn't announced an exact release time, it will most likely come out around 4:00 am Eastern Time.

This article will reveal everything that is currently known about the upcoming Fortnite update. It should be noted that this is the first major update of Chapter 3 Season 4, meaning that it will bring many new things that may be vital for this season's future.

The next Fortnite update could add two new weapons

The upcoming Fortnite update could introduce the Explosive Goo Gun (Image via Epic Games)

As soon as Fortnite's latest season was released, Epic Games showcased a brand new weapon. It was first seen in the Battle Pass trailer for the new season, but hasn't been added to the game yet.

Based on leaks, this weapon is called the Explosive Goo Gun. As seen (at the 0:46 mark) in the trailer shown below, it shoots a liquid that deals significant damage to enemies.

The Explosive Goo Gun will be used in upcoming challenges, which is why the community expects it to be released alongside the next Fortnite update. Epic will most likely be adding many interesting weapons for the Halloween event later this month, so adding the Goo Gun with the v22.10 update makes a lot of sense.

Unfortunately, the stats of the upcoming weapon haven't been revealed yet, but it looks rather similar to the Kymera Ray Gun from Chapter 2 Season 7. Although the Ray Gun only dealt nine damage per shot, it had unlimited ammo and a rapid fire rate.

Besides the Explosive Goo Gun, the next Fortnite update may bring in the DMR Cobra weapon, a faster version of the DMR that was first revealed in the SypherPK trailer.

The next Fortnite update could bring the DMR Cobra weapon (Image via Epic Games)

Compared to the regular DMR, the Cobra DMR deals less damage and takes longer to reload. However, the new weapon shoots 60% faster and has a 20-bullet magazine, as opposed to the 10-bullet magazine used by the regular DMR.

The new weapon will arrive in six different rarities, meaning that it will have a Mythic variant as well. The lowest rarity will deal 32 damage per shot, while the Mythic one will deal 40 damage.

Fortnitemares 2022 information

The upcoming Fortnite update will reveal a lot of information about the Fortnitemares 2022 event (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnitemares 2022 event is just around the corner and we will likely get more information about it after the October 4 update arrives. Epic Games announced the release date for the event, which is why we may get some leaks about it.

The next Fortnite Halloween event begins on October 18, most likely with the release of the v22.20 update. Until then, there will be no other major Fortnite update, but Epic Games will definitely try to generate a lot of hype for the event.

As soon as the update comes out, we expect leakers to show off some of the upcoming skins for the event. Furthermore, Epic will possibly release some of the older Halloween-themed skins to the game, which is another exciting news.

Fortnite leakers have already revealed some of the upcoming content and fans will be delighted to hear that the Pumpkin Launcher will return to the game during the event.

The next Fortnite update will most likely reveal the upcoming Halloween boss (Image via Epic Games)

Furthermore, Epic Games will bring a new boss to the game. Based on the leaks we have received so far, the boss will drop a new Mythic weapon, the Pumpkin Launcher, ammo, and consumables. Similar to the Herald, the Fortnite Halloween NPC will be able to summon other hostile creatures.

At the moment, it is unknown if the boss will be released in a limited-time game mode or if it will be available in the battle royale mode. The upcoming update will most likely contain files regarding this boss, so we will find out more details about the event shortly

The Fortnite island will receive more changes

The v22.10 Fortnite update will bring some map changes (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games will possibly release major changes to the Fortnite island during Chapter 3 Season 4. This season’s theme is the expansion of Chrome, and we will most likely see the first changes once the next update comes out.

Last week, leakers revealed some of the map changes that will be released during the season. It seems like many landmarks will move as they try to avoid the Chrome expansion.

The Driftwood will change its location with an upcoming Fortnite update (Image via Epic Games)

The No Sweat Insurance building will be moved from Tilted Towers all the way over to Coney Crossroads, with The Driftwood also moving away from Lustrous Lagoon. The popular ship is commanded by Blackheart and, at some point, it will move to the bridge next to Rocky Reels.

At the moment, it's unclear as to how many of these map changes will be released with the v22.10 update. However, each major update has brought map changes, which is why the next one will likely be no exception.

Other information

The next update will bring two more items for Fortnite Crew subscribers (Image via Epic Games)

Owners of the Fortnite Crew October 2022 pack will receive two new lobby tracks with the release of the v22.10 update. Furthermore, Epic Games will vault the Boogie Bomb on October 4.

When it comes to more cosmetic items, the developers will most likely release super styles for Battle Pass skins. These styles are unlocked as a reward for leveling beyond level 100 and every single Battle Pass skin will have them.

Finally, Aya Nakamura will be coming to Fortnite in just a few days, with Epic Games planning to add her cosmetic items with the upcoming update. These items include free rewards that can be obtained from joining the special Creative Map made for the artist.

