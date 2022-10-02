Many rare Fortnite skins set to return in the following weeks

Rare Fortnite skins are skins that haven't been out in the Item Shop for a year or longer. Fortunately, many of these skins will return in the next few weeks, which is very exciting.

As many Fortnite Battle Royale players know, Epic Games constantly rotates Item Shop cosmetics. Some return every few weeks, while others haven't been out for more than 1,000 days.

October 2022 will bring many rare Fortnite skins back to the Item Shop, which is excellent news for everyone waiting for them. The Fortnite Halloween event is just around the corner, and this event will bring back a lot of skins from the vault.

Rare Fortnite skins will return during the Halloween event

Curdle Team Leader is one of many rare Fortnite skins that will return soon (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite Halloween event is one of the best events in the video game. Epic Games releases it every October and brings a lot of new content and cosmetics.

In addition to adding new content, Epic is also bringing back some of the older items to the game. For example, the Pumpkin Launcher comes back during every Halloween event and Halloween-themed skins.

Due to this, many rare Fortnite skins will return this month. Many Halloween-themed skins are rare since they come out only once a year. However, some haven't been out for even longer, making the return even more exciting.

Hollowhead is one of many rare Fortnite skins that are exclusive to the Halloween event (Image via Epic Games)

Skins like Hollowhead, Curdle Team Leader, and Baba Yaga haven't been out since Fortnitemares 2021. They will undoubtedly return during the next Fortnite Halloween event by the end of October.

Several rare Fortnite skins have been vaulted even longer and could return this year. Here is a list of some of those skins and the last time they were out (as of October 2, 2022):

Plague - 979 days ago

- 979 days ago Scourge - 979 days ago

- 979 days ago Dante - 696 days ago

- 696 days ago Deadfire - 471 days ago

- 471 days ago Party Trooper - 419 days ago

Epic Games will most likely bring back the Ghoul Trooper and Skull Trooper outfits. The two outfits are iconic and have come out during previous Fortnite Halloween events.

Fortnitemares 2022 release date has been revealed

The Fortnitemares 2022 event is just around the corner (Image via Epic Games

Epic Games will release the Fortnitemares 2022 event on Tuesday, October 18. The Fortnite Battle Royale developer recently announced this, making players even more excited for what's coming into the game this month.

The next Fortnite update will take place on October 4 and bring many new things.

This will be the first major update of Chapter 3 Season 4 and likely the only update that will come out before the Halloween event. Due to this, Epic Games will most likely add some important info regarding the Fortnitemares 2022 event with it, including designs of new skins.

