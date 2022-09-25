Fortnite is giving the Clutch Axe pickaxe for free to some players, check your eligibility

The Clutch Axe pickaxe is a Rare harvesting item in Fortnite Battle Royale. Epic Games recently announced that some players will get the pickaxe for free, which is great news.

This is one of the oldest Item Shop cosmetics as it was released in the first year of the video game. The exact release date was August 3, 2018. Another thing that makes the pickaxe popular is its Item Shop rarity. Ever since its release, it's only been in the shop nine times.

Epic Games recently made a mistake and will grant the Clutch Axe pickaxe to a number of players. Please keep reading to find out if you are eligible for the item.

Fortnite: Clutch Axe pickaxe will be given out for free

Loopers can buy the Clutch Axe pickaxe in the Item Shop for 800 V-Bucks. It's quite pricey, but there is no doubt that it looks incredible. The last time it was released to the shop was September 2, 2022.

The harvesting tool is part of the Cobra Crew set. The set includes a few other popular items, such as Shade and Maverick outfits. Unfortunately, Epic Games mistakenly added the harvesting tool to the Vanishing Point bundle.

Clutch Axe pickaxe has been added to the wrong bundle (Image via Epic Games)

As you can see in the screenshot above, the Clutch Axe pickaxe is shown in the promotional image for the bundle. However, as soon as players open the bundle in the Item Shop, the harvesting tool cannot be seen.

This is very unusual, and many players who purchased the bundle complained about not getting the Clutch Axe pickaxe. Fortunately, Epic Games will give them the pickaxe for free.

"We're aware the Vanishing Point Bundle's image in the Item Shop incorrectly appears to include the Clutch Axe Pickaxe. Players who purchase this bundle while it appears with this error will be granted the Pickaxe within the next 7 days." - Epic Games

If you are one of the players who purchased the Vanishing Point bundle, the Clutch Axe pickaxe will appear in your inventory in the next few days. Considering that the next Fortnite Battle Royale update is on Monday, October 3, Epic Games will probably grant the pickaxe to every eligible player before it comes out.

Every Fortnite player who purchases the Vanishing Point bundle will get the pickaxe for free (Image via Epic Games)

The bundle still shows the image of the pickaxe, which means that whoever buys it will get the harvesting tool for free. However, Epic Games will most likely update the bundle image at the next Item Shop reset.

Vanishing Point bundle has a lot of great items

The Vanishing Point bundle is one of the best bundles released to the Fortnite Item Shop. The Whiteout and Overtaker skins look simple and come in multiple styles, which many players love.

Furthermore, the Fortnite bundle includes two different back blings and a fancy glider. Buying all of these items separately costs 4,200 V-Bucks, yet the bundle costs only 2,000 V-Bucks.

Vanishing Point bundle has a lot of great items (Image via Epic Games)

Considering that the bundle currently includes a pickaxe as well, the total cost of the items goes all the way to 5,000 V-Bucks, which makes it a great deal.

