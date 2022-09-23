Fortnite birthday rewards 2022: How to get a free pickaxe, back bling, and emoji

Fortnite birthday rewards are available for free once again. Epic Games released them during the celebration of the video game's fifth birthday, allowing players to earn them by completing a couple of simple challenges.

As a part of the birthday celebrations, there are three free Fortnite birthday rewards that can be earned from just a couple of games. In addition to the exclusive cosmetics, the Fortnite developer has also unvaulted several items.

Players can now have a lot of fun with Balloons and can use the Firework Flare Gun to defeat their opponents easily. When it comes to consumables, they can use the Pizza Party item, as well as Birthday Cakes that can be found all over the island.

Birthday presents are back as well! These Legendary items require players to use them to earn all the Fortnite birthday rewards in Chapter 3 Season 4.

How to earn free Fortnite birthday rewards in Chapter 3 Season 4

If you want to earn new free cosmetic items in Fortnite Battle Royale, this guide will cover everything you need to know about it. The new challenges are extremely easy and can be completed within a couple of games.

Fortnite birthday rewards are exclusive, which means that Epic Games will not release them to the Item Shop.

1) Use birthday presents five times

Fortnite birthday presents have been unvaulted and need to be used for the new challenge (Image via Epic Games)

Birthday presents are back with the celebration of Fortnite's fifth birthday! This Legendary item is amazing as it includes a lot of high-quality items, including top-tier weapons.

To unlock the Sparklecake emoticon, one of the three Fortnite birthday rewards, you will have to pick up presents and throw them five times. They can be found in common loot sources, including chests and floor loot.

To complete the challenge and earn the exclusive emoticon, you simply need to find five of them and throw them anywhere on the ground.

2) Use Balloons five times in a single match

Balloons are back with Fortnite's fifth birthday event (Image via Epic Games)

The Celebratory Slice Pickaxe is another free cosmetic item that can be obtained during the fifth birthday of the popular video game. To earn the exclusive gear, you will have to use Balloons, which have been unvaulted on Friday, September 23.

The pickaxe is one of the best-looking Fortnite birthday rewards and earning it is very simple. Each stack of Balloons has 10 items and you need to use five of them in a single match to complete the challenge and earn the cosmetic item.

Keep in mind that you can activate up to three Balloons at a time. However, you can let them go after activating them, which allows you to activate them once again and complete the task in just a few seconds.

3) Consume birthday cakes

Consuming cakes is a requirement for unlocking all Fortnite birthday rewards (Image via Epic Games)

To unlock the Fuzzfetti Cake Back Bling, you will have to consume Fortnite birthday cakes in five different matches. This is another easy challenge, but it can't be completed in a single game.

Fortnite birthday cakes can be found in many locations all over the island. You simply need to interact with slices of the cake in five games to earn the exclusive back bling.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far