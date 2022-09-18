Fortnite 5th Birthday Event: Start date, free reward, challenges and more

Fortnite is turning five in just a few days. Given that the IP is Epic Games' flagship project, there's no doubt that the developers have a lot planned to celebrate half a decade of the game's success.

Much like every year, players can obtain a few rewards by completing challenges. Additionally, they'll even be able to consume some delicious cake in the process. While the developers have not officially revealed any details for the birthday party, leakers have done the needful.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Fortnite 5th Birthday Present & Cake Icons Fortnite 5th Birthday Present & Cake Icons https://t.co/TNgFmldn8h

Fortnite 5th Birthday Event: Details and dates

Much like last time, the birthday celebrations will likely start on September 24 and continue till September 28. During this time, players will be able to complete three challenges to unlock the rewards. Here is the list of challenges:

Throw Birthday Presents - (5)

Consume Birthday Cake in different matches - (5)

Use Balloons in a single match - (5)

Upon completing them, players will be rewarded with four cosmetic items:

Spray

Back Bling

Banner

Pickaxe

For the time being, the names of these cosmetic items are unknown. They will likely be revealed in a few hours.

Aside from challenges and rewards, players will also be able to consume some cake and open presents during the festivities. The cake will likely restore HP, while the present will contain some amount of loot.

Keeping up with this long-standing tradition, other in-game objects will also be birthday-themed. To start, Supply Drops will have the number five written on the balloon alongside birthday decor. The Battle Bus could potentially be revamped for the occasion as well.

Unfortunately, this cannot be confirmed at the moment as leakers have not found anything in the files. Considering this, the Battle Bus may not be given a birthday makeover for the occasion. Nevertheless, there'll be a lot to see and do over the next few days.

Will there be any bonus XP to celebrate Fortnite's fifth birthday?

While dishing out extra XP for the occasion would help players level up quicker and be a nice touch, it seems unlikely. Considering that the birthday week falls in week two of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, there will already be enough XP for everyone to earn via other challenges.

Furthermore, considering that many players will buy or rush the first 100 levels of the battle pass over the next few days, adding more XP may not be the best idea. Since Epic Games' wants players to enjoy the season and not burn themselves out grinding, this would be a counterproductive move.

That being said, the final decision rests with the developers. If they feel that extra XP can be tossed in without affecting the season adversely, they might do it. On that note, players will have to wait another seven days before the in-game celebrations can kick off in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

