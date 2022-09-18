Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: How much XP do you need to reach level 100?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is out, and a lot of players will be looking to level up as soon as possible. Getting a lot of XP right off the bat is possible since Epic Games has released several challenges on day one. However, reaching level 100 is still going to take some extra effort.

Once again, completing all the challenges is the quickest way to level up. While players can gain XP by performing different in-game actions, such as opening chests or earning eliminations, the truth is that this method is extremely slow without Supercharged XP.

Gwen Stacy is locked on the last page of the Battle Pass, which means that players will have to level up almost 100 times to unlock her. Read on to find out how much XP is required to reach level 100 and unlock all the basic Battle Pass rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 XP needed to reach level 100

Fortnite players can reach level 100 immediately by purchasing Battle Pass tiers. However, this costs a lot of V-Bucks and is not recommended unless players are willing to spend a large amount of real-life money. Players can also opt-in to purchase 25 levels with the Battle Pass, which can fast-track their progress.

Each level of the current season requires players to earn 80,000 XP in total. This means that reaching level 100 requires 7.92 million XP in total.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Each level this season is still 80K XP (up to level 200) Each level this season is still 80K XP (up to level 200)

Players who want to level beyond level 200 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will have to earn more than 80,000 XP per level. However, leveling up beyond this point doesn't make sense from a Battle Pass perspective.

All the basic rewards in the new Battle Pass will be locked behind the level 100 requirement. Furthermore, super styles for Battle Pass skins will most likely require players to reach level 200 once again.

How to gain XP in the new Fortnite season?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will offer players a lot of different ways to level up their passes. The primary source of XP will be weekly quests while Epic Games releases Star Wars quests as well as special challenges for the World Cup.

In late October, Fortnite players will get another Halloween event, including new ways to gain XP and new cosmetic items.

Here is a list of all the quests and their rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:

Daily - 1,000 XP

- 1,000 XP Daily Bonus Goal - 15,000 XP

- 15,000 XP Weekly - 20,000 XP

- 20,000 XP Weekly Bonus Goals - 50,000 XP

- 50,000 XP Milestone - 6,000 XP

- 6,000 XP Milestone Bonus Goals - 20,000 XP

- 20,000 XP Narrative Quests - 32,000 XP

- 32,000 XP Kickstarter Quests - 35,000 XP

- 35,000 XP Bytes Quests - 30,000 XP

- 30,000 XP Fortnitemares - 20,000 XP

- 20,000 XP Star Wars - 30,000 XP

- 30,000 XP World Cup - 26,000 XP

- 26,000 XP Avian Ambush - 25,000 XP

- 25,000 XP Bargain Bin - 25,000 XP

- 25,000 XP SypherPK - 27,000 XP

Narrative is a new questline that came with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. This is similar to the Vibin' questline from the previous season and will include voice lines by different characters.

