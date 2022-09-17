How to reach Level 200 before the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 will end in less than two days, and completing the Battle Pass should be a priority for all the players who own it.

While Epic Games allows players to level up beyond Level 200, it is not necessary as all the rewards can be unlocked by reaching this level. Furthermore, all spare Battle Stars will be automatically redeemed once Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 ends.

It should be noted that players will not be able to unlock the current Battle Pass rewards next season, so they have less than 48 hours to obtain them.

Players can reach Level 200 in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 by simply completing challenges

To complete the entire Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass, players have to focus on challenges. Epic Games has released more than a hundred different challenges throughout the season, and most of them reward players with 15,000 XP.

The Vibin' questline is a great place to gain XP. It can be easily completed as it requires players to perform a couple of simple tasks, such as establishing device uplinks. There are nine parts in the questline, and you can earn 36,000 XP from each part.

Epic Games has also released 14 different sets of weekly challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Each set is worth 90,000 XP or more, which means you can gain more than one level each week.

To level up once, you have to earn 80,000 XP. This means that reaching Level 200 requires 16 million XP in total.

Considering that there are only two days left in the season, daily challenges are not worth a lot, but they can still bring in 90,000 XP in total.

Other sources of XP in Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 rewards players who play Save the World. If you own this part of the video game, you can earn a couple of levels every day by completing missions, endurance, Storm Shield Defense quests, and more.

Creative XP is another great way to earn XP in the current Fortnite Battle Royale season. You can level up in this mode either by playing normally or by using one of the many Fortnite XP glitches. This is not the fastest way to level up, but it can be done passively while you are away from your gaming system.

Of course, earning XP can be done by simply playing the game. Almost every significant action rewards XP, such as opening chests, getting eliminations, surviving, and more. This is especially useful when you have Supercharged XP, as opening a chest can be worth more than 1,000 XP.

If you're unsure whether you can hit Level 200 by the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, you can use this calculator to see how much XP you need.

The downtime for the next season starts on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 2:00 am Eastern Time, and you will not be able to earn XP after this.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far