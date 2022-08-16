Fortnite x Dragon Ball challenges: Full list of challenges & how to do them

Fortnite x Dragon Ball challenges have been released with the v21.40 update. They are called "Power Unleashed!" and give players a chance to unlock the Shenron glider, among many other cosmetics.

They can increase their Power Level and collect Dragon Balls by completing challenges. Collecting all seven Dragon Balls is a requirement for the new glider.

Considering how amazing the glider is, many loopers will likely try to complete these challenges as soon as possible.

Many Fortnite x Dragon Ball challenges have been released

Epic Games has added more than 60 Fortnite x Dragon Ball challenges with the latest update. Some will have to be done multiple times, so only the unique ones will be listed.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Dragon Ball x Fortnite Challenges:



1. Open Capsule Corp Capsules

2. Collect the Nimbus Cloud or the Kamehameha in different matches

3. Open Capsule Corp capsules

4. Visit a familiar training location

5. Purchase an item from a Dragon Ball Vending Machine



Destroy objects with a Kamehameha

Travel distance riding a Nimbus Cloud

Destroy couches or beds

Emote at the Rave Cave

Watch Dragon Ball Super in Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival

Damage enemy players with the Kamehameha

Damage an enemy player before taking damage in different matches

Win a Versus Battle

Join a Versus Battle in different matches

Sprint distance in a Versus Battle

Damage opponent with a grenade in a Versus Battle

Push Giant Boulders or Timber Pine logs

Destroy ten objects with a single Kamehameha attack

Use the Kamehameha to destroy a small car

Use the Kamehameha to destroy a big rig semi-truck

Damage opponents within a single match

Throw cabbage 100 or more meters in one toss

Eliminate Opponents

Complete the mushroom obstacle course

Complete the desert time trial

Deal damage to opponents while sliding

Deal damage to opponents while airborne

Deal damage to opponents within 5 seconds after sprinting

Deal damage to opponents within 5 seconds of mantling

Hit an opponent within 3 seconds of dashing with a Zero Point Fish

Use a Zipline

Jump while swimming

Survive Storm Phases

Gain 150 shields in different matches

Open a Capsule Corp capsule and finish in top 10

Land at Logjam Lotus, then climb to the highest point in Shifty Shafts

Travel 500 meters on foot in a single match

Swim in icy water

Collect Capsules in Dragon Ball Adventure Island

Eat a vegetable and a fruit

Travel distance while sprinting

Collect Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Adventure Island (1778-3092-2541)

Hit headshots while aiming down sights

Damage a player from 75 or more meters with scoped weapons

Damage a player with the Kamehameha before landing from the Nimbus Cloud

Collect a Rare or better item from the ground within 3 seconds of landing from the Battle Bus

Travel distance in a vehicle on asphalt

Swing from 5 different trees without landing with the Grapple Glove

Mark a DMR, an SMG, and a Pistol

Deal damage to opponents with a Sniper Rifle

Regain health while resting in a tent

Take a dip in the water at Sunburned Shacks or Beach Bash

Get toasty by a campfire and regain health

Go fishin' at Leafy Reef, Mighty Monument, and Loot Landing

Restore health by eating fish or meat during or after a Versus Battle

Use a Fishing Rod to ride a Loot Shark

Thank the bus driver and finish Top 25

Search Ice Machines or Coolers

The list of Fortnite x Dragon Ball challenges is long and includes several challenges about new gameplay mechanics.

Users will have to use the Kamehameha ability to destroy several objects and will also have to engage in a Versus Battle, a one-on-one duel between two gamers.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball challenges will be in-game for limited time

Fortnite x Dragon Ball challenges will be in the game until Tuesday, August 30. They will be removed at 4 am Eastern Time, meaning players have two weeks to complete them.

Epic will most likely release another major update on August 30, which is why the challenges will be removed.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey You will be able to purchase power level progress from the Dragon Ball x Fortnite event menu, each level/progress will cost 150 V-Bucks. You will be able to purchase power level progress from the Dragon Ball x Fortnite event menu, each level/progress will cost 150 V-Bucks. https://t.co/fi48V5Js7a

It is important to note that the rewards from Fortnite x Dragon Ball challenges are not exclusive, and the video game developer may release them to the Item Shop at some point.

Furthermore, loopers can purchase Power Level progress to level up faster. Each level costs 150 V-Bucks.

