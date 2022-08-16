Fortnite x Dragon Ball challenges: Full list of challenges & how to do them

Fortnite x Dragon Ball challenges have been released with the v21.40 update. They are called "Power Unleashed!" and give players a chance to unlock the Shenron glider, among many other cosmetics.
They can increase their Power Level and collect Dragon Balls by completing challenges. Collecting all seven Dragon Balls is a requirement for the new glider.
Considering how amazing the glider is, many loopers will likely try to complete these challenges as soon as possible.
Many Fortnite x Dragon Ball challenges have been released
Epic Games has added more than 60 Fortnite x Dragon Ball challenges with the latest update. Some will have to be done multiple times, so only the unique ones will be listed.
- Open Capsule Corp Capsules
- Collect the Nimbus Cloud or the Kamehameha in different matches
- Visit a familiar training location
- Purchase an item from a Dragon Ball Vending Machine
- Destroy objects with a Kamehameha
- Travel distance riding a Nimbus Cloud
- Destroy couches or beds
- Emote at the Rave Cave
- Watch Dragon Ball Super in Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival
- Damage enemy players with the Kamehameha
- Damage an enemy player before taking damage in different matches
- Win a Versus Battle
- Join a Versus Battle in different matches
- Sprint distance in a Versus Battle
- Damage opponent with a grenade in a Versus Battle
- Push Giant Boulders or Timber Pine logs
- Destroy ten objects with a single Kamehameha attack
- Use the Kamehameha to destroy a small car
- Use the Kamehameha to destroy a big rig semi-truck
- Damage opponents within a single match
- Throw cabbage 100 or more meters in one toss
- Eliminate Opponents
- Complete the mushroom obstacle course
- Complete the desert time trial
- Deal damage to opponents while sliding
- Deal damage to opponents while airborne
- Deal damage to opponents within 5 seconds after sprinting
- Deal damage to opponents within 5 seconds of mantling
- Hit an opponent within 3 seconds of dashing with a Zero Point Fish
- Use a Zipline
- Jump while swimming
- Survive Storm Phases
- Gain 150 shields in different matches
- Open a Capsule Corp capsule and finish in top 10
- Land at Logjam Lotus, then climb to the highest point in Shifty Shafts
- Travel 500 meters on foot in a single match
- Swim in icy water
- Collect Capsules in Dragon Ball Adventure Island
- Eat a vegetable and a fruit
- Travel distance while sprinting
- Collect Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Adventure Island (1778-3092-2541)
- Hit headshots while aiming down sights
- Damage a player from 75 or more meters with scoped weapons
- Damage a player with the Kamehameha before landing from the Nimbus Cloud
- Collect a Rare or better item from the ground within 3 seconds of landing from the Battle Bus
- Travel distance in a vehicle on asphalt
- Swing from 5 different trees without landing with the Grapple Glove
- Mark a DMR, an SMG, and a Pistol
- Deal damage to opponents with a Sniper Rifle
- Regain health while resting in a tent
- Take a dip in the water at Sunburned Shacks or Beach Bash
- Get toasty by a campfire and regain health
- Go fishin' at Leafy Reef, Mighty Monument, and Loot Landing
- Restore health by eating fish or meat during or after a Versus Battle
- Use a Fishing Rod to ride a Loot Shark
- Thank the bus driver and finish Top 25
- Search Ice Machines or Coolers
The list of Fortnite x Dragon Ball challenges is long and includes several challenges about new gameplay mechanics.
Users will have to use the Kamehameha ability to destroy several objects and will also have to engage in a Versus Battle, a one-on-one duel between two gamers.
Fortnite x Dragon Ball challenges will be in-game for limited time
Fortnite x Dragon Ball challenges will be in the game until Tuesday, August 30. They will be removed at 4 am Eastern Time, meaning players have two weeks to complete them.
Epic will most likely release another major update on August 30, which is why the challenges will be removed.
It is important to note that the rewards from Fortnite x Dragon Ball challenges are not exclusive, and the video game developer may release them to the Item Shop at some point.
Furthermore, loopers can purchase Power Level progress to level up faster. Each level costs 150 V-Bucks.