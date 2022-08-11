Fortnite confirms Dragon Ball collaboration release date and other details

The Dragon Ball collaboration in Fortnite Battle Royale has finally been confirmed by Epic Games! After a long wait and uncertainty, the game developer has finally revealed the release of what is going to be one of the biggest collaborations in the game's history.

The crossover, as many players predicted, will be released on Tuesday, August 16. This is the exact same day when the v21.40 update comes out, so we can expect big things from it.

It appears that most of the leaks regarding the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration have been true, and in this article, we will reveal everything that is coming to the game next week.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration is coming with the next major update

Epic Games has announced the v21.40 update for Tuesday, August 16. As many leakers previously revealed, the update will add a lot of new things to the game, including Dragon Ball skins and gameplay elements.

The Fortnite Battle Royale developer posted a tweet with a short caption that is a directly states a Dragon Ball collaboration and its release date with the image present along with it.

Considering the tweet was posted a few days before the collaboration and at 10 am Eastern Time, we can expect Epic to post a few more teasers in the next few days.

Although the Dragon Ball leaks came from reputable leakers, many players were skeptical about it. However, there is no doubt anymore that the popular anime is coming to one of the most successful video games of all time.

Besides the release date, Epic Games has also revealed a new lobby background that will be used for the crossover. The lobby background features a small island with a house on it.

The house near the foundation statue has been a teaser for the collab this whole time and it's where the collab will start. It's set to start in the next 1-2 weeks with an umbrella & chair appearing near this house & maybe challenges too! Fortnite x Dragon Ball START DATEThe house near the foundation statue has been a teaser for the collab this whole time and it's where the collab will start. It's set to start in the next 1-2 weeks with an umbrella & chair appearing near this house & maybe challenges too! Fortnite x Dragon Ball START DATE 🔥The house near the foundation statue has been a teaser for the collab this whole time and it's where the collab will start. It's set to start in the next 1-2 weeks with an umbrella & chair appearing near this house & maybe challenges too! https://t.co/mQsUhJwMcq

HYPEX, the most popular Fortnite Battle Royale leaker, revealed that the house next to the Foundation statue has been a teaser for the collaboration since it was released into the game.

The leaker also claimed that the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration would start here, and it appears that he was right.

The upcoming collaboration will be massive

The Dragon Ball collaboration will be one of the biggest things ever released for Fortnite Battle Royale. According to leaks, Epic Games will release four different characters into the game, including Goku and Vegeta.

There will also be map changes and gameplay items that will be released with the collaboration, and the Kamehameha energy attack will most likely be a Mythic ability.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Dragon Ball x Fortnite lobby background has been added! The Dragon Ball x Fortnite lobby background has been added! https://t.co/9iglTSNU9Y

During the collaboration, players will be able to complete different challenges and possibly unlock free cosmetic items as well. The best thing about the upcoming crossover? It appears that there will be a mini event with a separate tab in the game's menu.

Furthermore, Epic Games revealed that The Daily Bugle will receive major changes with the v21.40 update. No one knows what they are going to be, but they might have something to do with the upcoming joint venture.

