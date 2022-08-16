Fortnite x Dragon Ball Update: Every new skin and cosmetic to arrive in-game

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration is finally here! Epic Games has added a lot of new content with the release of the v21.40 update, and the majority of it is related to popular anime.

For the first time in the history of the video game, players will be able to use iconic characters like Goku and Vegeta. Considering how popular Dragon Ball is and how many fans it has around the world, this will most likely be the biggest Fortnite collaboration up to date.

This article takes a look at all the cosmetic items that have come with the new update. Besides the four outfits, Epic Games has also added new emotes, back blings, and other cosmetics to the game.

Four main skins coming with Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration

As soon as Epic Games released the v21.40 update, two new trailers went live on YouTube. One was a cinematic trailer for the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration, while the other was a gameplay trailer.

Both trailers revealed a lot of new cosmetics, including the four skins that were previously leaked. Fortnite players will have a chance to use Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma with the new update.

Goku is the most expensive skin, as players will have to pay 2,000 V-Bucks for him. Meanwhile, Vegeta costs 1,800 V-Bucks. Beerus is the third-most expensive skin, with a price tag of 1,500 V-Bucks. Those who want Bulma will have to spend 1,200 V-Bucks.

It appears that both Goku and Vegeta will have four different styles. Bulma will have two styles, while Beerus will only have one style.

Players will also be able to purchase outfits in bundles. One bundle will have Goku and Beerus, while the other will have Vegeta and Bulma. By purchasing bundles, players can get the characters at discounted prices.

Other cosmetic items

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration has brought a lot of sprays and emoticons, which isn't something that many players use. These can be earned by completing Power Unleashed challenges.

The ultimate reward from these challenges is the Shenron Glider, which can be obtained after collecting all seven Dragon Balls. This is a free reward, and players will have two weeks to unlock it.

Two new emotes have also been added to the game with the latest collaboration. The first one is called Charging Up, and it transforms characters into a different style. The second one is a synced emote called Fusion.

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration has also added four new pickaxes and a loading screen to the game. Initially, it was believed that the Nimbus Cloud would be another cosmetic item. However, Epic Games has decided to add it as a Mythic item that will be used in the gameplay.

Furthermore, players will be able to use Kamehameha as another Mythic ability. The ability will be obtained from special deliveries invented by Capsule Corp, but it will not be available in Competitive game modes.

