Fortnite update 21.40 early patch notes: Dragon Ball collaboration, map changes, and new challenges

The v21.40 Fortnite update is scheduled to come out on Tuesday, August 16. Epic Games has announced that the downtime will start at 4:00 am ET, and players are already losing their minds.

The update will be one of the biggest updates in Fortnite Battle Royale history. It will bring the Dragon Ball collaboration, big map changes, new challenges, bug fixes, and more.

(via @Luca_dokkan) RUMOR: More details about Fortnite X Dragon Ball!- MYTHIC: Kamehameha- GLIDERS: Flying Nimbus & Saiyan Pod- EMOTE: Fusion DanceYou will be able to watch anime scenes with other players! Keep in mind that it's still only a rumor.(via @AirDokkan RUMOR: More details about Fortnite X Dragon Ball!- MYTHIC: Kamehameha- GLIDERS: Flying Nimbus & Saiyan Pod- EMOTE: Fusion DanceYou will be able to watch anime scenes with other players! Keep in mind that it's still only a rumor.(via @AirDokkan & @Luca_dokkan) https://t.co/iSCgRqtq3P

In this article, we will explore the highlights of the upcoming Fortnite update and go over everything that will be waiting for players after it comes out.

Next Fortnite update will bring the Dragon Ball collaboration

The massive Dragon Ball collaboration will be coming with the next Fortnite update. There have been a lot of different leaks about the crossover, and some of them came out on Monday, August 15.

The new leaks reveal the four Dragon Ball skins that will be released with the collab, including Goku and Vegeta.

HYPEX @HYPEX FIRST LOOK AT THE FORTNITE x DRAGON BALL SKINS! (via @NotPaloleaks FIRST LOOK AT THE FORTNITE x DRAGON BALL SKINS! (via @NotPaloleaks) https://t.co/eh0X4ycIAe

According to these leaks, Goku and Vegeta will have multiple styles for their skins, including Super Saiyan and Ultra Instinct variants.

In addition to the skins, Epic Games will add several other cosmetic items, including the Kamehameha attack. The trailer for the upcoming collaboration has also been leaked, and readers can watch it below.

The upcoming update will also bring several map changes. If the latest leaks are true, three parts of the Fortnite map will be changed to something from the anime, including the Capsule Corp.

Map changes

The Daily Bugle will change with the next Fortnite update and will likely have a Dragon Ball theme. The Reality Tree expanded to this location a few days ago, which is how we know that it will receive major changes.

Many new map changes have been leaked with the trailer, and it appears that the island will be completely modified during the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration.

HYPEX @HYPEX



- POIs (Might also be Creative Maps): Wastelands, Capsule Corp & World Tournament

- There is a way to watch Anime scenes with other players MORE Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super LEAKS (via @AirDokkan @Luca_dokkan - Reliable Dragon Ball Leakers)- POIs (Might also be Creative Maps): Wastelands, Capsule Corp & World Tournament- There is a way to watch Anime scenes with other players MORE Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super LEAKS (via @AirDokkan & @Luca_dokkan - Reliable Dragon Ball Leakers)- POIs (Might also be Creative Maps): Wastelands, Capsule Corp & World Tournament- There is a way to watch Anime scenes with other players https://t.co/SzPUuckux2

Considering that the collaboration will be big, Epic Games could possibly stop expanding the Reality Tree for a few weeks. The upcoming Fortnite update will bring many new changes to the island, so it will take a few weeks for players to get used to them.

Furthermore, Chapter 3 Season 4 is scheduled to be released on September 18.

Other changes

The Kamehameha energy attack was leaked with the Fortnite x Dragon Ball trailer, which is why players can expect it to come to the popular video game with the next update. Leakers claim that it will be a Mythic ability, so there is a chance there will be a new boss on the island as well.

In addition to gameplay changes, Epic Games will release several bug fixes on Tuesday. According to the Trello board, the Fortnite developer will fix the issue that prevents players from switching their voice chat device in the game.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Bugs set to be fixed in tomorrows v21.40 update! Bugs set to be fixed in tomorrows v21.40 update! https://t.co/nMq6f2Ah7T

There will also be several bug fixes for the Creative mode as well as Fortnite: Save the World.

Lastly, Epic Games will release new weekly challenges with the upcoming Fortnite update. Considering that the season ends in a month, we can expect a few more sets of weekly challenges to come out. Furthermore, the sixth part of the Vibin' questline will be released on August 16 as well.

Edited by Siddharth Satish