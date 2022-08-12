Dragon Ball fandom launches Twitter memefest after Goku and Vegeta skins are confirmed

Dragon Ball is coming to Fortnite Battle Royale, and many players and anime fans around the world are incredibly excited. Epic Games has officially confirmed the collaboration, and it turns out it's coming on Tuesday, August 16.

Four popular anime characters will join the Fortnite lineup, which already has numerous skins from popular culture. Considering the anime's popularity, the upcoming collaboration might be the most significant collaboration Epic Games has ever released into Fortnite.

As soon as the game's developers confirmed the collab, many social media users reacted to the news. Many of them have posted hilarious memes about Goku, Vegeta, and other characters from the anime.

Twitter users are posting hilarious memes about Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration

Goku is one of the strongest warriors in Dragon Ball, and not many enemies can defeat him. He is one of the skins that will be released in Fortnite Battle Royale with the next update, and it will be interesting to see how strong he is in the video game.

kira 👾 @kirawontmiss “nobody can beat goku”



some random fortnite kid with a shοtgun “nobody can beat goku” some random fortnite kid with a shοtgun https://t.co/bsFdcYUKWb

Other Twitter users have made fun of anime characters using weapons such as shotguns and sniper rifles. These characters haven't used modern guns in the anime, but that will change when they finally come to Fortnite.

One Twitter user posted a scene from the anime comparing it to Goku rebooting the other Dragon Ball characters in Fortnite.

Mano @ElHermanopls Goku trying to reboot Vegeta, Gohan and Beerus inside the storm Goku trying to reboot Vegeta, Gohan and Beerus inside the storm https://t.co/Sql0z5zxwi

At the moment, Fortnite Battle Royale players may obtain many different skins from pop culture. There are numerous celebrities, athletes, movie, and TV show characters, and other high-profile people that have been released as skins in the video game.

It will definitely be interesting to see an epic battle between Goku and Darth Vader, or the popular anime character eliminating Bruno Mars or Sakura.

Duppy @DeDuppio Shiina @ShiinaBR DRAGON BALL COLLAB ANNOUNCED



AUGUST 16 DRAGON BALL COLLAB ANNOUNCEDAUGUST 16 https://t.co/Z1gIDAIOUy Goku finishing off Darth Vader cranking 90, goes after Sakura for sniping Bruno Mars during mid healing. twitter.com/ShiinaBR/statu… Goku finishing off Darth Vader cranking 90, goes after Sakura for sniping Bruno Mars during mid healing. twitter.com/ShiinaBR/statu… https://t.co/mwpypQCnae

It will also be interesting to see the Goku emote together with Ariana Grande!

One user posted a hilarious tweet that served as an introduction to a Dragon Ball episode.

"On the next episode of DRAGONBALL Z: After defeating Rick & Morty & learning the “Rasenshuriken” from his Sensei Ariana Grande, Lebron James camps out near Kame House, awaiting Goku’s arrival from the Battle Bus, to see who will take a “Victory Royale”"

GamesCage - Hype Fortnite Guy @OnTheDownLoTho On the next episode of DRAGONBALL Z :



After defeating Rick & Morty & learning the “Rasenshuriken” from his Sensei Ariana Grande,



Lebron James camps out near Kame House, awaiting Goku’s arrival from the Battle Bus, to see who will take a “Victory Royale” On the next episode of DRAGONBALL Z :After defeating Rick & Morty & learning the “Rasenshuriken” from his Sensei Ariana Grande, Lebron James camps out near Kame House, awaiting Goku’s arrival from the Battle Bus, to see who will take a “Victory Royale” https://t.co/QJFAD4fTUg

Naruto is another popular anime character that was released into Fortnite Battle Royale. Considering that many anime watchers enjoy all of these characters, we will most likely see some duos or squads with Goku and Naruto.

jen ♱ @vierabxn This picture is now canon because of Goku and Naruto actually being skins in Fortnite This picture is now canon because of Goku and Naruto actually being skins in Fortnite https://t.co/szTjloCQK9

If you don't think that anime characters are good with guns, think again!

Everything we know about Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration

Epic Games has confirmed the release date of the upcoming collaboration and released a small map change. However, we can expect a lot more content to be released with the v21.40 update on Tuesday, August 16.

According to leakers, four Dragon Ball skins, including Goku and Vegeta, will come into the popular video game.

Hype @DbsHype Dragon Ball X Fortnite: Goku & Vegeta silhouettes. Dragon Ball X Fortnite: Goku & Vegeta silhouettes. https://t.co/3uTnyk7ZK9

This was seemingly confirmed by Bandai Mexico as they showed the silhouettes of the two popular characters.

Aside from cosmetic items, Epic Games will most likely release Kamehameha as a Mythic ability in the game. Furthermore, with the next update, we might see more map changes coming to Fortnite Battle Royale.

The Daily Bugle will change on August 16, and this location could be related to the collaboration.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi