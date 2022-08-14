New Fortnite glitch makes players invincible

Another Fortnite glitch makes UFOs incredibly powerful. These vehicles have been unvaulted over the weekend, but players have already dealt with a lot of problems that they've caused.

UFOs were unvaulted on Friday, August 12, and will stay in the game until Monday. Even though they have only been in the game for a few days, they've simply ruined the balance, and players cannot wait for them to return to the vault.

The latest Fortnite glitch makes players who control UFOs invincible. The glitch is very easy to do, which is what makes it one of the worst glitches in Chapter 3 Season 3.

In this article, we will take a look at the latest glitch, how to do it, and how to protect yourself against it.

Fortnite glitch makes UFO pilots invincible

The latest glitch allows players to step outside the render zone and become both invisible and invincible to enemies. Even though UFOs have a certain height limit they can reach, the Fortnite glitch allows them to bypass it and get higher in the sky.

To perform the glitch, you will have to get into a UFO first. The vehicle can be found in six different locations on the island, including The Joneses, Greasy Grove, and Chonker's Speedway.

After getting into a UFO, you need to head to Butter Bloom and pick up an air vent from its roof. Keep in mind that the air vent is only available during the Neo Tilted theme, so if the location has a different theme, you won't be able to do the glitch.

After you pick up an air vent, you want to move your UFO higher into the sky. Normally, you would reach the height limit at some point and wouldn't be able to get past it. However, air vents push UFOs even higher, which is what makes this Fortnite glitch incredible.

By going higher, you will go outside of the render zone, and players will not be able to see you or damage you. This means you can get victories without much effort, either through a heal-off or by eliminating enemies with a UFO weapon.

However, you need to figure out how high you can go. If you go too high, you will die immediately, which is why you need to be careful.

Is this bannable and will it be fixed?

Considering that this Fortnite glitch gives players an unfair advantage over their enemies, your account may be banned for a short period of time if you use it to get victories. If you have prior offenses, the ban could be longer too.

This glitch is similar to the glitch players used back in Chapter 2 Season 2. Back then, players were able to get outside of the render zone by using the Mythic Grappler and the Choppa.

UFOs will be vaulted very soon, but we can expect Epic Games to fix the Fortnite glitch as soon as possible. The game's developers fixed the first UFO glitch earlier, which allowed players to pick up boulders in less than an hour.

If your enemy is using this glitch, there isn't much you can do against it, unfortunately. You can try building to get closer to the UFO, but chances are that your builds will be knocked down. In the Zero Build mode, you stand no chance.

