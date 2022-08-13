Fortnite UFOs are a huge problem in Chapter 3

Epic Games has unvaulted Fortnite UFOs (saucers) in Chapter 3 Season 3. And though they have been available for only a couple of hours, they have already become a huge problem for many players.

The video game developer released the vehicle without taking into consideration how it was going to be used in the current season. Unfortunately, players have already found a trick that makes UFOs deadly and unstoppable.

Using said trick, players can get a lot of eliminations in every single match and earn victories without much effort. On the positive side, UFOs will only be in the game for a couple of days, and Epic Games may even nerf them very soon.

Fortnite UFOs are unstoppable

UFOs were first released into the popular video game during Chapter 2 Season 7. During the season, players had numerous complaints about the vehicle, even though it wasn't really overpowering.

One huge disadvantage of a UFO is its health pool and its size. It only has 600 hit points, which means one can be taken down easily, even by a solo player. Furthermore, they are huge, which makes them almost impossible to miss. Unfortunately, the situation is different in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

At the start of the current season, Epic Games added boulders to the game, and players have used these objects with UFOs to get easy wins.

As fans can see in the video above, Reddit user Physical-Cap3367 grabbed a boulder with a UFO and went on a rampage. The Fortnite player scored two easy eliminations within a few seconds, and the enemies could do nothing about it.

What makes the boulder so strong is the fact that its damage is affected by its velocity. This means that if it's moving quickly (usually rolling down the hill), it can deal 150 damage to players.

The boulder is also extremely strong against structures, which can be seen in the video above. It can deal up to 450 damage to them, which makes it extremely dangerous. Fortnite players can use the boost function of a UFO to move quickly from one spot to another. This will also increase the velocity and damage of the boulder.

Will Epic Games nerf UFOs?

UFOs have been added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 only for this weekend. They will most likely be vaulted on Monday, August 15, so players won't have to worry about them for long.

The vehicle has been unvaulted for a couple of hours, but players can expect Epic Games to nerf it soon. A simple solution would be to make boulders too heavy for UFOs. This could make UFOs unable to pick up boulders, or they whould simply lose their energy much faster while carrying a boulder.

Besides boulders, some Fortnite players have reported that trees are also a big issue. Apparently, UFOs can pick them up and deal massive damage to players.

