Fortnite: Best landing spots in Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has a lot of amazing landing spots where players can get fantastic loot. The map looks amazing, and the addition of Reality Seed allows players to access their loot in any spot they want.

Some of the new places that were released with the season, like Rave Cave, have become extremely popular due to the number of chest spawns. Considering that the season has been out for more than two months now, many players are already used to it and know where to go for the best loot.

In this article, we will rank the six best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. These spots will be ranked primarily on the number of chests they have, but also on some other factors like the position of the POI, additional features in it, and more.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

These are the best Fortnite landing spots in Chapter 3 Season 3

6) The Joneses

The Joneses POI was first released with Chapter 3 Season 1. It's a relatively small place that has around 30 chests and allows players to grab loot quickly before moving to the safe zone.

The location has a lot of foraged items, which players can use to gain a full shield without using potions. Furthermore, the Mighty Monument landmark (The Foundation statue) is located just south of it, and players can use it to deploy their gliders and move to the safe zone.

Players who love using The Dub Exotic weapon can purchase it in this area. It also has vending machines for weapons, which makes it a great landing spot for those who have a lot of gold at their disposal.

5) Greasy Grove

Greasy Grove has drastically changed over the past few years, but is still a great landing spot (Image via Epic Games)

Greasy Grove is one of the most popular places in Fortnite Battle Royale history. It was released with the game's very first map, and a lot of players have fallen in love with it throughout the years.

Greasy Grove returned in Chapter 3 and is one of the best landing spots. Like The Joneses, it has around 30 chest spawns, but it also has Slurp Mushrooms which allow players to gain quick shields while bouncing on them.

While its position on the map is not ideal, players can use nearby ziplines and geysers to move quickly to the safe zone if necessary. The area also has numerous vehicles and a gas station, which makes movement much easier.

4) Reality Falls

Reality Falls is one of the most amazing landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Reality Falls is the most iconic location in Chapter 3 Season 3. It is also one of the best landing spots. This is where the huge Reality Tree is located, and players can either deploy their gliders from it or simply grab Reality Seeds and get amazing loot.

Like Greasy Grove, this place has many Slurp Mushrooms. Furthermore, it has geysers which players can use to either move quickly around the area or surprise their enemies. When it comes to loot, Reality Falls has more than 40 chests around the big tree, making it one of the most amazing landing spots in the current season.

Considering that Reality Falls is closely related to the theme of the current season, it will most likely be removed when the season ends, which is very unfortunate.

3) Tilted Towers

Tilted Towers is one of the most iconic places in Fortnite. It was first released during Chapter 1 Season 2 and has immediately become very popular. The location hasn't been the same since its return to Chapter 3, but it's still one of the best landing spots.

Tilted Towers has more than 40 chests available in the area, and one thing that makes it special is its location. Despite chests being scattered all around town, its central position allows players to loot for a long time as they usually don't have to worry about the safe zone.

Aside from chests, Tilted Towers has a lot of ammo boxes, cash registers, safes, produce boxes, slurp barrels, and many other things, which is why it's still one of the best landing spots in the video game.

2) The Daily Bugle

The Daily Bugle was released with Chapter 3 Season 1 as a part of the Spider-Man collaboration. However, many players dislike it as it's been in the game for a long time and hasn't received many changes.

The Daily Bugle has more than 40 chests in a small area, which makes it a great landing spot. It also has spider webs and ziplines that players can use to move to the safe zone.

Despite being located in the northeastern corner of the island, The Daily Bugle allows players to rotate to the safe zone without much trouble, whether they use sliding or other mobility methods.

Fortunately for players, this location will change with the v21.40 update. The Reality Tree has recently expanded to it, and Epic Games has confirmed that it will change with the next major update. Considering that many players have asked for The Daily Bugle to be either removed or replaced, the next update will make a lot of players happy.

1) Rave Cave

Rave Cave is arguably the best landing spot in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. This location has more than 40 chests and many other amazing things, from rollercoasters to slurp barrels.

This is the only location in the game that has Ballers, so players who enjoy this vehicle usually land there. Despite its position on the map, Rave Cave allows players easy rotation to the safe zone with either Ballers or the wind tunnel. Players can also use one of the many Launch Pads to move over the area.

What makes Rave Cave special is its loot, which can be found on many different levels. This location has chests at the very top of it, all the way down to the bottom of the cave.

Players who enjoy Exotic weapons and have some extra gold can also purchase the Marksman Six Shooter in this area.

