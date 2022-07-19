Fortnite to let players vote for favorite Tilted Towers building

Epic Games has decided to bring Tilted Towers back to Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 3. This popular place is still in the game, three seasons into the new chapter, and it will soon receive a considerable change.

Players can choose the design of the iconic area, which is something not seen before.

With the release of the v21.30 update on Monday, July 18, Epic has added lots of new files to the game data. Many of these files haven't been released yet, but data miners leaked them. Thanks to them, fans now know what will happen to Tilted Towers in the future.

Tilted Towers will receive massive tweaks

A few weeks after Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 was released, the Reality Tree spread to the road by Tilted Towers. As soon as this happened, loopers knew the location would receive drastic changes.

Additionally, Epic has announced The Block's return. The Block 2.0. was added to the title with the new season and will be used exclusively for Tilted Towers.

Fortnite creators had a chance to submit their creations by June 15, and these creations will be featured in-game.

As seen in the above tweet, Fortnite users will be able to vote for new buildings in this location through Funding Stations. These stations were used primarily to fund items, but things will be different this time.

According to Fortnite leakers, there are three different lots gamers will be able to choose buildings for. Each has three options, and it appears that every building is unique in its own way.

While this is the first time Epic is releasing funding for buildings, it most likely won't be the last if players like it. This is the perfect opportunity for the game developer to release map changes fans want, which is terrific.

Furthermore, all these buildings have been created by the community. By releasing this funding, Epic allows creators to submit their creations to the game and loopers to vote on them.

It's a situation that benefits everyone, so users will most likely see more building funding in the future.

Constant map changes

Ever since Tilted Towers returned to Fortnite in Chapter 3, it has received lots of changes. The area was covered by snow and ice when the new chapter was first released. Gamers got access to the iconic spot once again when it finally melted.

However, the second season of the chapter also brought considerable changes to this POI. Since this season was focused on the all-out war between The Imagined Order and The Seven, it suffered major destruction during it.

In Season 3, Epic is experimenting with custom blocks and funding stations. This seems like a perfect idea, and loopers can't wait to see what the area will look like after voting concludes.

