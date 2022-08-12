Fortnite: Where to find UFOs in Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite UFOs (Saucers) are back! They have been unvaulted for a limited time and players have the opportunity to use them for the first time during Chapter 3.

These vehicles have multiple spawn spots on the island where players can take control over them. In addition to UFOs, Epic Games has also unvautled the Impulse Grenade during the Flying Objects Weekend.

Fortnite @FortniteGame They've arrived (again) 🛸



Take to the skies in a Saucer or send your opponents flying high with an Impulse Grenade. Flying Objects Weekend starts now! They’ve arrived (again) 🛸Take to the skies in a Saucer or send your opponents flying high with an Impulse Grenade. Flying Objects Weekend starts now! https://t.co/tUUKePcZUm

Considering it's a special weekend, we can expect both UFOs and the Impulse Grenade to be vaulted on Monday, August 15. This article mentions the locations of UFOs and some of the best strategies one can use with them to win games.

UFOs have several spawn points in Fortnite Chapter 3

UFOs have six different spawn points in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Considering how big the island is, this is a relatively low number. However, the amount of UFOs has probably been reduced due to the complaints.

This vehicle was first released during Chapter 2 Season 7, but the community has had numerous complaints about it.

UFOs can be found in six different spots on the Chapter 3 Season 3 island (Image via FNAssist / Twitter)

Shortly after Epic Games unvaulted UFOs, Twitter user FNAssist created a useful image that reveals all of the locations where players can enter them. These are all the locations:

Northern side of the Chonker Speedway

Northeastern corner of Greasy Grove

The Joneses

Northeast of the Crackshot's Cabin

Lonesome Watchpost, located west of Sleepy Shrubs

By Tiny Temple, southeast of The Daily Bugle

Keep in mind that UFOs have five seats, which means that an entire squad can be transported with them. However, their battery life is limited, so players will have to be careful and go easy on the Boost.

As powerful as UFOs are, they only have 600 hit points. This means they can be taken down with less than one magazine of an assault rifle. They are also very big, which is why it's relatively easy to hit them from almost any distance.

Fortnite UFO tips and tricks in Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has brought some new items that were not available during UFO's first appearance in Chapter 2 Season 7. Boulders are a new addition, and they can be deadly in combination with UFOs.

As many players are aware, UFOs can pick up different objects and move them all over the map. Picking up boulders is almost a cheat code as it allows easy eliminations.

Furthermore, Epic Games has also added a new type of tree with Fortnite Chapter 3. These trees can fall on players and deal massive damage. Like boulders, UFOs are capable of picking up these trees and taking enemies down with them.

Finally, if players decide to get into a UFO, it's always smart to bring a Rift-to-Go with the elf. If an enemy takes down one's vehicle, they can use the item to teleport to another location and avoid dying to fall damage.

UFOs will stay in Fortnite Battle Royale for just a few days. They will most likely return to the vault on Monday around 8 AM Eastern Time.

