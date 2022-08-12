Fortnite: How to travel in a Baller while on water

The new Fortnite weekly challenges are out and one of them requires players to travel in a Baller while on water. The new challenges are extremely easy to complete and each of them rewards players with 15,000 XP.

There are nine challenges in total, which means that players can get 135,000 XP in total by completing all of them. This roughly translates to a level-and-a-half and considering that the challenges can be completed without much effort, this is a decent leveling boost.

Fortnite @FortniteGame You only have one Emote to pop at the Rave Cave that you’re stuck doing all summer long. Which do you choose? You only have one Emote to pop at the Rave Cave that you’re stuck doing all summer long. Which do you choose?

This is one of the easiest challenges in Week 10, but some players may struggle to complete it. This guide will help players learn how to travel in a Baller while on water.

'Travel in a Baller while on water' is one of the easiest Week 10 challenges

To travel in a Baller while on water, players don't have to do anything special. This challenge doesn't involve fighting against enemies, but the trickiest part of it is getting into a Baller.

At the moment, this vehicle can only be found at Rave Cave. This location is extremely popular, not only because it's one of the newest locations in the game, but because it has more chests than any other spot on the island.

Rave Cave has nine possible Baller spawns, some of which can be found on the rollercoaster. To travel in a Baller while on water, one will need to get into a Baller and simply move it to the water.

The easiest way to do this would be to get into a Baller on the northernmost side of Rave Cave or into a Baller that's on its western side. These vehicles are located right next to the water, so completing the challenge with them should not be a problem.

After one travels in a Baller while on water for 500 meters, the challenge will be completed and the player will receive 15,000 XP.

The easiest way to complete the challenge

If players struggle to travel in a Baller while on water in regular game modes, they can join a Team Rumble match and give it a shot. This game mode allows players to respawn after they die, which makes it perfect for completing challenges.

Even if the safe zone doesn't appear around Rave Cave, players can still complete the challenge as the storm will only incur a damage of two hit points per second.

Another great way to complete the new challenge is to simply join the Fortnite bot lobby in Chapter 3 Season 3. Players will be matched up against computer-controlled players who are extremely weak and possess no threat.

However, to join the bot lobby, one will need to create a new account and invite that profile to their lobby.

While in the bot lobby, one can easily travel in a Baller while on water without any interruption. Furthermore, joining this lobby with a new account is a great way to complete Refer-A-Friend challenges and unlock exclusive rewards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta