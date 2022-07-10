Sand Tunneling to return in Fortnite; Ballers to get a big improvement

Sand Tunneling is a Fortnite mobility mechanic that was first released in Chapter 2 Season 5. Based on the latest leaks, the mechanic will return to Fortnite very soon.

It appears that Epic Games plans to bring many things from Chapter 1 and 2 back into the game this season. The Reality Tree has already brought back some old locations, such as Lazy Lagoon and Coral Castle, and the future map and gameplay changes should be big as well.

Sand Tunneling was only in the video game for one season and players wouldn't mind if it comes back. This is because additional mobility options are always welcome, even limited ones.

Sand Tunneling would be a perfect addition to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Popular Fortnite Battle Royale leaker, HYPEX, revealed that Epic Games was working on bringing Sand Tunneling back to the game.

This mobility mechanic was very effective as it allowed players to move quickly over the sand. Furthermore, it was fantastic for hiding as they could sink into the ground, making themselves smaller and harder to eliminate.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Sand Tunneling will return to Fortnite very soon, according to @HYPEX Sand Tunneling will return to Fortnite very soon, according to @HYPEX!

The mechanic was used in the area around the Zero Point back in Chapter 2 Season 5. Players could sink into the sand at Butter Barn or Salty Towers and move all the way to Colossal Coliseum.

A lot of players would build a box in the sand and keep one wall open or edited so they could sink into the sand and move away from the box if necessary.

Unfortunately, Sand Tunneling was removed as soon as the season ended. Chapter 2 Season 6 brought a different biome to the in-game island and the once-exposed Zero Point was covered by The Spire.

Considering that the southern part of the Chapter 3 Season 3 map is covered in sand, adding this mechanic back would be perfect. Players would be able to use the mechanic to move all the way from Synapse Station to Condo Canyon.

Baller Wild Week might make its way to the game

Aside from Sand Tunneling, it appears that Epic Games is also working on the Baller Wild Week. The official Fortnite accounts of France and the Middle East posted cryptic tweets which hint at this Wild Week.

At the moment, Ballers can only be found in Rave Cave. Unfortunately, this place is a very popular landing spot as it has 48 chest spawns — the most out of any other location on Chapter 3 Season 3's map.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Spotted by It appears we will be getting a Baller Wild Week in the very near future, as multiple official Fortnite accounts have begun to tease it such as @FortniteME and @FortniteFR Spotted by @HYPEX It appears we will be getting a Baller Wild Week in the very near future, as multiple official Fortnite accounts have begun to tease it such as @FortniteME and @FortniteFR Spotted by @HYPEX https://t.co/7h0t7sE02j

Players who want to use the transportation devices need to either quickly get into them and escape or simply eliminate their opponents and use these vehicles in peace.

A Baller Wild Week would most likely make the "vehicles" available all over the island.

Epic Games has already released one such event this season, the Ripsaw Launcher Wild Week. The weapon was initially only available at The Chop Shop, but it was added to other loot sources during the said week, including chests and supply drops.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far