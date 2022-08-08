Fortnite: Ranking 5 most disliked seasons so far

Fortnite Battle Royale has had many amazing seasons throughout its history. The video game is currently in its 21st season (Chapter 3 Season 3), and this season is generally considered one of the best seasons ever.

Unfortunately, Epic Games has had a lot of failures with Fortnite as well. The development team has released several seasons that players disliked and couldn't wait for them to end.

This article will list the five most disliked Fortnite seasons of all time. The list is based on community votes submitted at fortnite.gg.

Fortnite players did not like these five seasons

5) Season X - 66.46

Season X was one of the most controversial Fortnite seasons of all time. With its first update, Epic Games added B.R.U.T.E. mechs which completely destroyed the balance of the game. They were extremely difficult to fight against, and this was the biggest complaint the players had about it.

Furthermore, since this was the last season of the chapter, Epic wanted to bring back some of the older items to the game. This is why there were Rift Zones, special areas that brought back older places. In addition to this, the Battle Pass included "remixed" variants of previous Battle Pass skins.

Rating breakdown:

1 star : 4.9K votes

: 4.9K votes 2 stars : 2K votes

: 2K votes 3 stars : 5.3K votes

: 5.3K votes 4 stars : 6.2K votes

: 6.2K votes 5 stars: 13.2K votes

While the throwback theme of the season sounds great, many players did not like it. Still, its average rating is 66.46, which means that more than two-thirds of the community rated it positively.

4) Chapter 1 Season 1 - 66.06

Back in Chapter 1 Season 1, everything was new. The Fortnite season was released two months after the battle royale game came out, but it wasn't anything special. This is the only season that had no Battle Pass, as it was first released in Season 2.

The very first season of the popular video game had some exclusive cosmetic items, such as Renegade Raider, but players had to both level up and purchase them for V-Bucks.

Rating breakdown:

1 star : 6K votes

: 6K votes 2 stars : 1.6K votes

: 1.6K votes 3 stars : 7K votes

: 7K votes 4 stars : 3.5K votes

: 3.5K votes 5 stars: 16K votes

As much as players love nostalgia, the truth is that the game was very plain and simple in its first ever season. There wasn't anything special about it except the fact that it was a new game with new mechanics. Fortnite Battle Royale started gaining worldwide popularity in Season 2 when Epic Games released the Battle Pass as well as amazing map changes.

3) Chapter 2 Season 5 - 56.26

Right after Marvel heroes and loopers saved the world from Galactus, Epic Games prepared even more collaborations for them. Chapter 2 Season 5 brought The Mandalorian to the popular video game, which was a fantastic addition. However, many other "hunters" joined the game shortly after, which wasn't ideal.

The season added many new features to the game, including sand tunneling and gold bars. Furthermore, players were also able to complete bounties to earn more gold bars and spend them on different services.

Rating breakdown:

1 star : 7.3K votes

: 7.3K votes 2 stars : 3.6K votes

: 3.6K votes 3 stars : 8.6K votes

: 8.6K votes 4 stars : 7.2K votes

: 7.2K votes 5 stars: 10.1K votes

There was nothing special about the season and Epic Games did not even release a live event at the end, which is another reason why Chapter 2 Season 5 has received such poor ratings.

2) Chapter 2 Season 1 - 48.5

The transition between the first two Fortnite chapters was incredible! The first chapter ended with The End event and players were stuck on the Black Hole screen for a day and a half.

Fortunately, the new chapter brought many amazing things, including a completely new map, new mechanics, such as swimming and fishing, a new interface, and more. This is exactly what Fortnite Battle Royale players had been asking for, and they got it. Epic Games once again made the game feel new and fresh, which was fantastic.

Unfortunately, Chapter 2 Season 1 was too long. It lasted for 128 days, which is more than four months. As amazing as the new chapter was, players simply did not like the fact that it dragged on for too long.

Rating breakdown:

1 star : 9.4K votes

: 9.4K votes 2 stars : 3.2K votes

: 3.2K votes 3 stars : 8.4K votes

: 8.4K votes 4 stars : 5.2K votes

: 5.2K votes 5 stars: 7.4K votes

This is the first season on the list that has received more negative than positive ratings. Fortunately, Epic Games learned a valuable lesson from it and decided to do things differently.

The problem with Chapter 2 Season 1 was that Epic added numerous new items to the game with the initial patch. However, the game did not get many updates throughout the season. Until then, Fortnite players were used to getting weekly or bi-weekly updates, which is why the season was a disappointment.

1) Chapter 2 Season 6 - 35.98

Epic Games tried to combine Fortnite: Save the World with the battle royale mode in Chapter 2 Season 6, but this backfired. Even though the season received many updates and constant map changes, players simply did not like the idea of crafting.

Most of the weapons found on the ground were so-called makeshift weapons and were horrible. Players had to craft them into something better to make them effective, which turned out to be a huge problem for many players.

Rating breakdown:

1 star : 21.2K votes

: 21.2K votes 2 stars : 4.2K votes

: 4.2K votes 3 stars : 6.9K votes

: 6.9K votes 4 stars : 4.8K votes

: 4.8K votes 5 stars: 8.2K votes

Besides crafting, Fortnite players did not like the addition of new animals to the game. While they were interesting at first, they turned into annoyance shortly after and were causing a lot of problems for the players.

With more than 21,000 1-star votes, this season is the most disliked Fortnite Battle Royale season of all time. Its average rating is 35.98, which ranks it way below any other season in the history of the popular video game.

