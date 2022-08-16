Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration: Release date and time for all regions

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration has been officially confirmed by Epic Games, and players are very excited about it. This may turn out to be the biggest crossover event in the history of the video game, considering how many fans Dragon Ball has.

Epic has already released teasers for the upcoming collaboration, and there are even two trailers that will premiere on YouTube when the next Fortnite Battle Royale update comes out.

In this article, we will reveal the start time of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration for every major region in the world. Readers who are uncertain about when the collaboration will start can use this article as a guide.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration starts on August 16

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration is coming up on Tuesday, August 16. The collaboration will be released with the v21.40 update, which will probably be the last major Fortnite update in August 2022.

Epic Games has revealed when the downtime for the next update starts, confirming the release date of the massive collaboration. Here is the release time for every major region:

US East (Central Time) - 4:00 am

- 4:00 am US West (Pacific Time) - 1:00 am

- 1:00 am Brazil (BST) - 5:00 am

- 5:00 am United Kingdom (BST, GMT+1) - 9:00 am

- 9:00 am Europe (CEST) - 10:00 am

- 10:00 am UAE (GST) - 12:00 pm

- 12:00 pm India (IST) - 1:30 PM

- 1:30 PM China (CST) - 4:00 pm

- 4:00 pm Japan (JST) - 5:00 pm

- 5:00 pm Sydney (AEST) - 6:00 pm

- 6:00 pm New Zealand (NZST) - 8:00 pm

The downtime for the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab will start at 4:00 am ET (Image via Every Time Zone)

Please note that the times listed above indicate when the downtime of the update starts. The Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration will be released after the update ends, which can take anywhere from one to a few hours.

The collaboration will be massive

The tweet which confirmed the upcoming collaboration has become Fortnite's most liked tweet of all time, which is a clear indication of how many players are interested in the crossover.

Considering that Dragon Ball has millions of fans on every continent and that it's liked by many different generations, it won't be surprising if this ends up being the biggest Fortnite collaboration of all time.

The upcoming update will bring four Dragon Ball skins to the video game and some map changes as well. Epic Games has already revealed that the Kame House will come with the next collaboration, but The Daily Bugle may also be turned into a location from the anime.

In addition to the skins and map changes, Epic Games will most likely release several gameplay items as well. These include the capsule and the Kamehameha attack, which will probably be a Mythic ability.

Epic will premiere new trailers at 4:00 am ET, so readers can head over to Fortnite's official YouTube channel for a first look at the collaboration.

