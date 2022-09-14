New Fortnite XP glitch allows players to level up rapidly without any effort

The new Fortnite XP glitch allows players to gain a lot of levels with little to no effort. It is perfect for those who want to level up fast and complete the entire Battle Pass before Chapter 3 Season 3 comes to an end.

Players need to reach Level 200 to complete it. While this isn't a tough challenge, some simply don't have enough time to play the game and unlock every single reward. This is where the Fortnite XP glitch comes into play.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is just around the corner (Image via Epic Games)

With it, one can gain a few levels passively. All they need to do is follow a couple of steps and then leave the game running. This process will reward them with thousands of XP and help them level up rapidly.

This article features the latest Fortnite XP glitch, how to perform it, the number of levels players can gain from it, and every other important detail.

Fortnite XP glitch is perfect for those who want to gain levels passively

A few days ago, a Fortnite player reached Level 100 in just seven hours. This shows how easy it is to level up by completing weekly challenges and winning a couple of games.

The latest Fortnite XP glitch is perfect for those who cannot play often. These are the steps that players have to follow to perform it:

Join Creative map with the code 5054-5057-3365

Enter the game through Private matchmaking

Enter the XP Shop

Interact with the AFK XP button

Once these steps are done, the Fortnite XP glitch will start giving out a lot of XP. These four simple steps are enough to trigger passive XP, but one can multiply gains by following a few more steps.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Unlock Remaining Battle Pass Rewards

Collect and Complete Your Snap Styles

Solve The Puzzle to Unlock Indiana Jones

Let the good vibes roll The end of #FortniteChapter3Season3 is just around the corner! Don't forget to:Unlock Remaining Battle Pass RewardsCollect and Complete Your Snap StylesSolve The Puzzle to Unlock Indiana JonesLet the good vibes roll The end of #FortniteChapter3Season3 is just around the corner! Don't forget to:☑️ Unlock Remaining Battle Pass Rewards☑️ Collect and Complete Your Snap Styles☑️ Solve The Puzzle to Unlock Indiana Jones☑️ Let the good vibes roll ✨

Here are the additional steps that can be followed:

Wait for 10 minutes

Return to Arena

Build three floors behind the Matchmaking device

Perform any emote at the edge of the third-floor piece

Interact with the invisible button

The last step will teleport players to a new room that has two more invisible buttons. These buttons reward a lot of XP and are located in two different corners of the room. Upon interacting with these buttons, they will be teleported to the starting area.

Players will have to go back to the three floors they built to gain more from this Fortnite XP glitch. Next, they are required to interact with the invisible button and the last button in the room they get teleported to.

When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 start?

Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will start on Sunday, September 18. It will be released at 2 AM Eastern Time and will bring a lot of new elements to the video game.

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite just confirmed that Season 4 Downtime starts at 2 AM ET on September 18th Fortnite just confirmed that Season 4 Downtime starts at 2 AM ET on September 18th 🔥

The new glitch allows players to complete the entire Battle Pass before the current season ends. Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass cosmetics will not be available once the new season starts.

