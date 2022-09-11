New Fortnite XP glitch is perfect for the end of Season 3

The latest Fortnite XP glitch is perfect for those who want to hit Level 200 before Chapter 3 Season 3 ends. As many players know, the new season of Fortnite Battle Royale is just around the corner, and Epic Games will release it in less than a week.

Leveling up has been extremely easy this season, despite all the complaints by the community. The truth is that players can hit Level 100 by simply completing weekly challenges and playing the game normally.

Unfortunately, some players have a busy schedule and cannot play every day, so Fortnite XP glitches are perfect for them. With these glitches, players don't have to play the game, they need to run it, and XP will passively accumulate over time.

This article will reveal the latest XP glitch in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 and explain how to perform it correctly.

Fortnite XP glitch rewards passive levels to players

Leveling up 100 times is one of the easiest tasks for active players. However, they want to hit Level 200, which is slightly more difficult as it requires more time. By reaching Level 200, Fortnite players can unlock all the Battle Pass rewards, including the bonus styles for the skins.

The latest Fortnite XP glitch rewards players with easy Battle Pass levels and requires no effort at all. By following this simple guide, players can earn a couple of levels per hour, which is fantastic for those who are behind.

As seen in the video above, activating the Fortnite XP glitch is extremely easy and takes only a minute. Players simply have to perform these things:

Join the Creative map by entering this code: 1487-3213-6612

Enter Private matchmaking

Go to the XP shop once the match loads

Interact with the AFK XP button

At this point, players will start getting passive XP and don't have to perform any other action. However, XP can be multiplied by interacting with two more buttons, and if players want more levels, they can follow these additional steps:

Wait for 10 minutes and pick up the gold coin

Return to Arena

Build four floors on the edge

Perform any emote

Interact with the invisible button at the bottom

Interact with two invisible buttons in the new room

By doing this, the Fortnite XP glitch can reward players with more than 100,000 XP per hour.

Additional way to get XP

This Fortnite XP glitch is perfect for those who want to earn XP passively and finish the Battle Pass. However, players can take a few actions to gain even more XP.

The XP shop has a special area where players can eliminate chicks and earn gold. Loopers can then exchange this gold for XP. They can do the same with Metal which players can fish.

By reaching Level 200, Fortnite players can unlock all the Battle Pass rewards (Image via Epic Games)

The room with the AFK XP button has several tomato heads that players can destroy. By destroying them, players earn extra XP, but only around 2,000 per head.

Finally, the Fortnite XP glitch allows players to use the Huge XP button. This button rewards players with extra XP, but they can only use it every 30 minutes.

Edited by R. Elahi