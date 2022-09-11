Fortnite 'Paradise' Season 4: Theme explained, new leaks, skins, and more

Fortnite Battle Royale's Chapter 3 Season 4 will begin shortly. There have been many leaks regarding the season and Epic Games even released several teasers about it on accident.

These were accidentally published on September 9, revealing the theme and the name of the next season. It turns out that Season 4 will be called Paradise and it will be all about chrome!

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey #FortniteParadise Video Teaser from the Fortnite News Telegram #FortniteParadise Video Teaser from the Fortnite News Telegram https://t.co/i2IN51qpBl

No one knows exactly what the purpose of chrome is going to be, but there is a chance that it's a new matter or possibly a new in-game rarity.

This article will explain everything we know about the new Fortnite Battle Royale season, the latest leaks about it, and the new skins that will come with the Battle Pass.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4's theme has finally been revealed

Epic Games has accidentally revealed the theme of the new season by posting teasers all over social media. They were supposed to be published shortly before the new season came out, but it appears that someone messed up the schedule.

At the moment, no one really knows what "Paradise" refers to, although there is an interesting theory.

Jonesy and The Foundation are chasing Geno, the leader of the Imagined Order. As revealed in the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics, the Order and the Imagined are Geno's daughers, and he tried to make them as perfect as possible.

The current Fortnite Battle Royale season doesn't follow the main storyline, but Season 4 will most likely focus on Geno and the Imagined Order once again.

Considering that the main antagonist of the storyline wanted his daughters to be perfect, there is a chance that he created many other creatures and has his own paradise somewhere in the universe.

Loopers saw Geno during The Collider event at the end of Chapter 3 Season 2. The Foundation and Jonesy are going after him, but no one knows exactly where he is. Paradise is the theme of Chapter 3 Season 4, but could also be a new location.

New leaks and skins for the upcoming season

There have been numerous leaks regarding the upcoming Fortnite Battle Royale season. However, most of them have come from anonymous sources and no one can confirm how legitimate they are.

The biggest leak about Chapter 3 Season 4 claimed that it will have a time travel theme. The anonymous poster has claimed that Epic Games will be constantly changing items and places, bringing a lot of older content back to the game.

Dr. Slone could return to Fortnite Battle Royale with the release of Chapter 3 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

Furthermore, Dr. Slone will apparently return to the video game as well. However, she will have another snapshot that will be a hero, which sounds very unusual. Most Fortnite players believe that the evil character did not die at The Collider and that she will return at some point.

There have been a couple of leaks regarding the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4's Battle Pass as well. Based on them, it seems Epic Games will have another Marvel-themed skin when Gwen Stacy comes to the game.

Furthermore, the video game developer will bring Meowscles back. The popular character was first released in Chapter 2 Season 2, but the next season will bring forth a goth variant of it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan