Fortnite creative map is giving free Season 4 Battle Pass to players: Real or hoax?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass is just around the corner. Epic Games has scheduled the new season of Chapter 3 to be released on Sunday, September 18, and many players are looking forward to it. The new Battle Pass is supposedly obtainable from the Creative map, but we will check if it's true.

Fortnite's Creative mode is amazing, and it lets players create their maps. Those fortunate enough to be accepted into the Support-A-Creator program can also publish their maps and share them with others through a unique code.

This Goth Meowscles skin will be part of the Season 4 Battle Pass!

One of the most recent Creative maps claims players can get the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass for free. Unfortunately, this is just one of many scams, and its goal is to support the creator who made the map.

Getting Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass for free is not possible

Epic Games has given away the Fortnite Battle Pass for free only once. This happened at the end of Chapter 1 Season 7, and players had to complete the "Overtime" challenges to earn the next Battle Pass.

Since then, the video game developer hasn't released a free Battle Pass. The only way to get it is to purchase it directly for 950 V-Bucks or to get it as a part of the Fortnite Crew subscription.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass will most likely be no exception. If Epic Games wanted to give it away for free, they would have announced it by now. Furthermore, this gift would come straight from Epic, not from a random creator who made a Creative map.

Tabor Hill made a great video about the Season 4 Battle Pass map that claims players can get it for free. As you can see, the content creator joined the Creative map, entered a secret bunker, and interacted with the special vending machine.

Shortly after interacting with the vending machine, this was the message Tabor Hill received over his screen:

"Congratulations You've Successfully Redeemed The Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass You Will Receive a Email of Your Code In About 72 Hours!"

This should go without saying, but Tabor Hill will not receive an email that contains the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass code simply because it cannot be obtained for free.

It's also important to note that these maps are not allowed, and the map creator will be banned from the Support-A-Creator program sooner or later.

Next Battle Pass has been leaked

Many popular Fortnite Battle Royale leakers have shared interesting information regarding the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass. Thanks to them, we know two different skins will be added next season.

A popular Marvel character, Gwen Stacy, will come with the next Battle Pass. Her skin hasn't been leaked yet, so no one knows what she will look like. However, players are hoping that she will receive the Spider-Woman variant.

Aside from the Marvel character, Epic Games will release another variant of Meowscles. The popular cat, first released in Chapter 2 Season 2, will get a variant next season.

If everything goes according to plan, the next Fortnite Battle Royale season will be released in less than two weeks.

