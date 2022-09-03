Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Meowscles skin leaked

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 scheduled to be released in two weeks, players are constantly on the lookout for information and leaks. Interestingly, yet another Battle Pass skin has been leaked and it turns out that Meowscles, a popular Fortnite character, will make his return to the game as a goth version next season.

This is the second Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass skin that has been leaked, with the first one being Gwen Stacy. Considering that Meowscles is not a Marvel character, this is great news for those who don't want another Marvel Battle Pass.

HYPEX @HYPEX ICYMI: This Meowscles skin is in the Season 4 battle pass. ICYMI: This Meowscles skin is in the Season 4 battle pass. https://t.co/X0fkAv6lkO

Meowscles is one of the most popular characters in Fortnite, and many players are excited to get another chance to obtain the skin. Although it has the same model as the Chapter 2 Season 2 skin, it now features a different outfit.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass will include Meowscles

HYPEX, one of the most popular Fortnite leakers, has now revealed another Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass skin. Meowscles will be added next season, although it is currently unknown what tier he will be unlocked at.

Meowscles was first released in Chapter 2 Season 2, widely regarded as the best Fortnite season of all time. The outfit featured several styles, including the Gold style that could only be unlocked after going beyond Level 100.

The new version of the skin looks quite different from the original character that was released a few years ago. Owners of Meowscles will get another variant of the skin, while those who didn't play in Chapter 2 Season 3 will be able to obtain it for the very first time.

Besides Meowscles, Gwen Stacy is likely to arrive with the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass. This popular Marvel character will most likely be added as a new collaboration skin.

In previous seasons, Epic Games generally released two collaboration skins with each Battle Pass. In the current season, players can unlock Darth Vader on the final page of the Battle Pass, with Indiana Jones being a bonus reward.

History of Meowscles

Meowscles was first released into the game with Chapter 2 Season 2 and players had to reach Level 60 to unlock him. Back then, he had a Ghost and Shadow style, as well as a special style in Gold.

At the start of the season, Meowscles was a boss that could be found on the Yacht. If defeated, he would drop the Mythic Heavy Assault Rifle, one of the best weapons in the game back then. He would also drop a vault keycard that granted access to a lot of other amazing loot.

Before Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, Meowscles was found on his yacht (Image via Epic Games)

Later on, the popular character was relocated to the Box Factory as his yacht was taken over by Deadpool, a secret skin in the Battle Pass.

Meowscles, who will return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, has a son who was released in the third season of the second chapter. His son, Kit, was also a boss who dropped amazing loot and was generally liked by the community.

