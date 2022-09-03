Fortnite: Zombie animals are coming in Chapter 3 Season 4, leaks show

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is just around the corner! If everything goes according to plan, Epic Games will release the next Fortnite season in less than two weeks, so it's not surprising that so many leaks have surfaced..

Currently, only Epic is aware of the upcoming season's theme with no relevant leaks available. However, it looks like the game's developers may release a time travel season with the items from Chapter 1.

Maybe this is the Goo Boss I leaked a while ago.. First Season 4 (or whatever this is) teaser. Spotter by @gameshed_ Maybe this is the Goo Boss I leaked a while ago.. First Season 4 (or whatever this is) teaser. Spotter by @gameshed_Maybe this is the Goo Boss I leaked a while ago.. https://t.co/EgcEekOiGN

The latest Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 leak reveals the presence of zombie animals as well. According to popular leakers, there will be some new bosses on the island, capable of summoning these creatures.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will bring a lot of new things

Twitter user Egyptian Fortnite Leaker is one of the most popular data miners on the platform. He has revealed a lot of important information about previous Fortnite seasons, and the latest Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 leak comes from him.

The leaker revealed that three new bosses will be arriving in the game next season. Although their names haven't been revealed yet, they do have codenames: Freaky, Habitat, and Emblem.

The popular Fortnite leaker claims that both Freaky and Habitat will have the ability to summon hostile creatures, and these creatures may likely be zombified wildlife.

- There are 3 upcoming bosses codenamed 'Freaky', 'Habitat' and 'Emblem'



- 'Freaky' and 'Habitat' will both have the ability to summon evil creatures (Those creatures could be zombified wildlife)



- The 'Emblem' boss was added recently, might be for season 5 (SEASON 4 LEAKS)- There are 3 upcoming bosses codenamed 'Freaky', 'Habitat' and 'Emblem'- 'Freaky' and 'Habitat' will both have the ability to summon evil creatures (Those creatures could be zombified wildlife)- The 'Emblem' boss was added recently, might be for season 5 https://t.co/4hJ4ZvbzZH

Wildlife was added to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 3 when Epic Games released Loot Sharks. Later on, Epic expanded its wildlife catalog by adding chickens, boars, wolves, and raptors in Season 6 of the same chapter.

From the looks of it, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 may add even more animals to this list. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like players will be able to ride them as they may likely be hostile. Considering that Epic has released zombies to Fortnite in the past, it will be interesting to see how zombified animals work in-game.

The popular leaker has clarified that the Emblem boss may only be released in Season 5, but the other two will likely arrive in a matter of weeks.

New Fortnite season and its release date

Gwen Stacy was leaked as one of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass skins, making many players believe that it will be another Marvel-themed season. Back in the fourth season of Chapter 2, Epic released a full Marvel Battle Pass, which was quite controversial.

Fortnite has had many collaborations with Marvel before and the final issue of the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic will be released shortly after the new season comes out.

Fortnite players may get another Marvel-themed Battle Pass in Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

However, the theme of the new season hasn't been confirmed yet, which means that Epic could potentially release another original Battle Pass with just one or two collaboration skins.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is expected to be released on Sunday, September 18, as long as there are no delays. In the meantime, more leaks regarding the new season may likely surface.

