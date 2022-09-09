Fortnite teaser unveils Chapter 3 Season 4 theme

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is right around the corner, yet players have no idea what its theme is going to be. However, Tabor Hill, a popular Fortnite YouTuber, may have unveiled the new season's theme.

The new season is scheduled to start on Sunday, September 18. With less than 10 days to go, players were hoping that Epic Games would offer more information related to the theme of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. Unfortunately, this hasn't happened yet.

Thankfully, there have been several leaks regarding the upcoming season, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Tabor Hill's latest teaser is very interesting, and many players believe it hints at the upcoming season's theme.

Darkness is coming with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Tabor Hill @TaborTimeYT It's not easy facing up when your whole world is black. It's not easy facing up when your whole world is black. https://t.co/8i019PINd4

Tabor Hill posted an image of Phaedra, a popular skin that was released with the Fortnite Crew July 2022 pack. The picture, accompanied by the caption, could be an indication of what Chapter 3 Season 4 may involve: Darkness. Epic Games has had content creators share similar hints in the past, which is why the post can be considered to be related to the upcoming season and its theme.

The next season will encompass the Halloween event, and gamers hope that Fortnitemares 2022 will be amazing, just like its predecessors. Halloween is all about darkness, which is likely what Chapter 3 Season 4 will be about. Besides Fortnitemares 2022, fans can expect Epic Games to release many new skins in the new Battle Pass.

Apart from the Halloween event and Tabor Hill's tweet, Fortnite players have another hint for next season's theme. Back when Chapter 3 Season 3 was released, Epic Games shared a promo image of the Battle Bus featuring a sunset.

Chapter 3 Season 4 could bring darkness to the video game (Image via Epic Games)

At first, this didn't seem like a big deal. However, the promo image for this chapter's first season depicted the Battle Bus during the morning. The second season's photo showed the bus around noon. If Epic Games stays consistent, the next season should come with an image of the bus during nighttime. Considering that the season is slightly over a week away, the picture could be leaked within just a couple of days.

Donald Mustard's tweets

Donald Mustard, the Creative Director at Epic Games, is known for posting various hints regarding the popular video game. In one of his latest posts, Mustard offered a clip showing light going through layers of glass. His September 2 tweet simply says "imagining," and he also had an interesting post to offer on September 8. This latest tweet was basically two lines from Queen's hit song Bohemian Rhapsody.

There is a possibility that Mustard's tweets have nothing to do with the game. However, the community is well aware of his influence, which is why he uses his personal Twitter account to share different hints regarding the title.

Donald Mustard @DonaldMustard Is this the real life?

Is this just fantasy? Is this the real life?Is this just fantasy?

The upcoming season could feature a battle between light and darkness. It could be something similar to Chapter 2 Season 2, which is one of the best Fortnite seasons of all time.

