New Fortnite glitch will make you lose the game, here's how to avoid it

The latest Fortnite glitch that has come to light is a frustrating one that can cause players to lose their games and their minds. Epic Games seems to have messed up the in-game inventory, which causes constant problems for players to deal with in a match.

Considering that this Fortnite glitch is serious and ruins the game, fans can expect the developers to fix it soon. In the meantime, here's what to do to avoid the glitch and play the game normally.

Latest Fortnite glitch ruins the game

The glitch forcefully makes players aim down sights, slowing their movement and disallowing them from using items like the Med-Mist. The latest Fortnite glitch can occur after players pick up items from the floor. This usually happens after eliminating another player and picking up their loot, causing certain items to glitch.

Once the glitch affects players, they cannot move properly as the game keeps aiming down sights for them. As Fortnite players are aware, aiming down sights slows down movement, which is a severe handicap when not done on purpose.

Furthermore, some items like the Med-Mist cannot be used properly when aiming down sights. If loopers want to use the healing item on themselves, they need to use the primary fire button. However, when they want to use it on their squadmates, they use the ADS button.

To avoid the Fortnite glitch, players need to drop all of their items from their inventory and pick them back up. This will cause the glitch to disappear, and players will be able to play the game normally.

As seen in Tabor Hill's video, the new Fortnite glitch prevents players from using Med-Mist as the game keeps aiming down sights. The popular YouTube creator went on to elaborate on how bad the new Fortnite glitch is.

He kept aiming down sights without choosing to do so, which made it virtually impossible to eliminate an enemy. Even after he successfully eliminated the enemy, he was left with two HP and decided to use the Med-Mist.

Unfortunately, the glitch prevented the item from healing him, and another player took Tabor Hill down shortly after.

New Fortnite season is just around the corner

While the development team is focusing on the new season, Epic Games will most likely fix the latest Fortnite glitch soon. Chapter 3 Season 4 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 18, which is in less than two weeks.

The current season of the popular video game has only one more update left, and it is set to be a smaller one. After that, Epic's energy and focus will completely shift to the new season.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is ending in less than two weeks (Image via Epic Games)

There have been many leaks about the upcoming Fortnite season, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. If the leaks are true, the new season will sport a time travel theme, bringing back some of the most popular places and items from the previous chapters. Furthermore, Gwen Stacy and a goth version of Meowscles were leaked as Battle Pass skins.

