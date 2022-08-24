New Fortnite XP glitch allows players to easily reach Level 200

The new Fortnite XP glitch rewards players with thousands of XP in a short time. The glitch is perfect for those who cannot play and finish their Battle Pass quickly.

Once again, the glitch is done in the Creative mode, and the best thing about it is that it's completely AFK. This means that players can earn XP while being away from their gaming devices, which is perfect.

It is impossible to see exactly how much XP players can get from the latest Fortnite XP glitch. However, some players have reported getting more than 100,000 XP in less than a minute and more than half a million XP in just a few minutes.

This article will explain how to do the Fortnite XP glitch and level up with it.

This Fortnite XP glitch rewards players with massive XP in a short time

Like many other Fortnite XP glitches, the latest one requires players to perform several actions before activating it. The map code for the newest Creative island with the glitch is 5054-5057-3365.

To activate the XP glitch and level up your Battle Pass, please follow the steps below:

Enter the code above in the Island Code section

Join a Private match

Once you get in the game, wait for 10 minutes

Interact with the XP Shop button, which will teleport you to a new room

In this room, go to the right side and interact with the AFK XP button

Go back to the Arena by interacting with the button in the middle room

Jump to the Arena floor

Look for the No Background label the edge and build three ramps and a floor

Emote on the floor

Interact with the invisible button that you can find at the edge of the floor, and you will be teleported to another room

In this room, interact with two different invisible buttons that players can find in the corners

If you are not sure how to properly do the latest Fortnite XP glitch, please watch the video above. Also, make sure to follow all the steps. If you miss one of them, you will probably not gain enormous amounts of XP.

This season, 80,000 XP is equal to one level. If you want to unlock all the Battle Pass skins, you will have to reach Level 200, which means that it's necessary to obtain 16 million XP in total.

Additional way to gain XP

The Fortnite XP glitch is perfect for leveling up while being away. However, there are a few more things you can do to increase the amount of XP:

Fishing Metal and exchanging it for XP

Eliminating chickens or bots and exchanging gold for XP

Destroying tomato heads

Interacting with the Huge XP button every 30 minutes

By performing these actions, you can multiply the gained XP from the Fortnite glitch. If you decide to eliminate chickens, make sure to use an automatic weapon since this will allow you to get a lot of gold every minute.

Chapter 3 Season 4 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 18. Considering that we are less than a month away from it, this glitch is perfect for those who want to complete the Battle Pass and unlock all the rewards before the season ends.

