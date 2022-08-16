New Fortnite XP glitch rewards players with infinite levels

A new Fortnite XP glitch allows players to infinitely level up and unlock all the Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass rewards without any effort.

Like many other Fortnite XP glitches, it doesn't actually require players to play the game. The glitch simply needs to be set up properly, and players will gain XP from it even while being away from the game.

One of the easiest ways to gain XP in Fortnite is by using XP glitches. These glitches are usually patched within a few days, which is why players are always on the lookout for new ones.

Fortunately, there are many players who make new Creative maps with Fortnite XP glitches, allowing others to level up without much effort.

How to use new Fortnite XP glitch to drastically increase XP gains

To passively gain XP in Chapter 3 Season 3, you will need to follow the steps below:

Join the Creative map with this code: 5054-5057-3365

Once you get into the map, wait for 10 minutes

Go up the stairs and interact with the XP room button

Move to the room with tomato heads and interact with the AFK XP button

At this point, you will start to gain XP passively, and no further action is required from you. However, by following the four steps above, you will only be gaining small amounts of XP, and it will take a long time to gain even one level.

Here are a few extra steps that you can take to drastically increase the XP gains:

Return to the arena and jump down to it

Build three floor pieces on the left side of the waterfall (while facing it)

Emote between the second and third piece

Interact with the invisible button

Interact with another invisible button in the room that you get teleported to

Go back to the room and interact with the invisible button in the opposite corner

If the instructions are unclear, you can watch the video above by AsPe Gaming for a visual guide.

Gain more XP with manual actions

The latest Fortnite XP glitch gives infinite XP if you stay on the map long enough. However, if you want to gain even more XP, there are many other things you can do.

Once you enter the XP Shop, you can eliminate chickens or bots and gain Gold Bars from them. Gold Bars can then be exchanged for XP.

To quickly eliminate chickens, use a submachine gun, a minigun, or the Boom Sniper Rifle.

The latest Fortnite XP glitch is perfect for leveling up the Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Additional XP can also be gained by fishing. You can grab a fishing pole and fish for Metal, which can be exchanged for XP. Destroying tomato heads is also a good way to get extra XP.

Finally, the Huge XP button will be unlocked every 30 minutes. If you stay on the map long enough, you will be able to interact with it multiple times and gain quick additional XP.

