Fortnite XP glitch rewards players with infinite Battle Pass levels

A new Fortnite XP glitch gives players an easy way to level up their Battle Pass (BP). The best thing about this bug is that they don't even have to play the game to level up, which is fantastic for those who are always running low on time.

Like in the past, players need to access the Creative mode to use this Fortnite XP glitch. After joining a custom map, it is necessary to perform certain actions, which usually take less than a minute. Once that is done, XP will start rolling in, and players will gain a lot of levels in the Battle Pass.

This article will discuss the new Fortnite XP glitch that can be used to finish the Battle Pass. As of September 1, 2022, it is working, but Epic Games may patch it very soon. If players want to use the glitch to level up, they must make sure to do it soon.

New Fortnite XP glitch is perfect for leveling up

With the new Fortnite XP glitch, it is possible to gain a couple of Battle Pass levels in under an hour. If gamers keep it running long enough, they can finish the BP and even unlock all the bonus rewards it has to offer.

The Chapter 3 Season 3 BP requires players to reach Level 200 to unlock everything. If gamers are not able to play every day and complete challenges, this Fortnite XP glitch is perfect for them.

As players can see in the video above, leveling up while using the latest Fortnite XP glitch is extremely easy. By following some simple instructions, they will be able to gain XP passively and level up the BP. Here are the actions that need to be performed:

Open the Creative island code matchmaking and type in 2239-3918-4459

Join the match via Private matchmaking

Wait for the matchmaking to start

Move to the banner with the map name and interact with the invisible button above it

Interact with the Unlimited XP button

At this point, players will start to gain XP, but it will only be three to five XP per second, which isn't a lot. Gamers will have to follow a few more steps to increase the amount of XP gained.

To gain levels faster from the glitch, players need to do these things:

Interact with the invisible button that is found on the opposite side of the Infinite XP button

Wait for 10 minutes (countdown can be seen on the wall)

Interact with the two XP buttons next to the countdown

Now, gamers can walk away from their gaming system, and the Fortnite XP glitch will passively earn BP levels for them. They will also get additional points for spending time on the Creative map.

How much XP can be earned this way?

The latest glitch rewards players with thousands of XP in just a couple of minutes. However, the total XP gained differs from one gamer to another. Some individuals receive more than 10 levels per hour, yet others only level up three or four times in their BP.

Getting Battle Pass levels has never been easier (Image via Epic Games)

However, this is still a great way to level up passively and unlock all the Battle Pass rewards.

