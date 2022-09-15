5 skins that are likely in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass will be released in just a few days. Epic Games has officially announced that the new season will start on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 2:00 AM Eastern Time.

The Fortnite Battle Royale development team has worked hard to bring another great season to the game.

Epic Games has released a couple of teasers for the new season. These teasers reveal Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass skins, and it appears that players are in for a treat.

Epic Games Store - Emo Meowscles

Playstation - Spider Gwen

Nintendo - Remixed Paradigm

Xbox - a Chrome Hand



In this article, we will list the five skins that will most likely come with the next Battle Pass. The Battle Pass will most likely have more than 100 different cosmetics in it, but Fortnite players care the most about skins.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The Paradigm, Gwen Stacy, and 3 other skins that will most likely come with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass

1) Bloomwatcher

Bloomwatcher may come to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Bloomwatcher is a mysterious Fortnite Battle Royale character that no one knows many details about. The mysterious figure first appeared during the Chapter 3 Season 3 trailer, and they seem to be in control of the Reality Tree.

The tree has expanded all over the island and has changed many different places, showing just how strong the Bloomwatcher is. While we don't know much about the character, most players believe that they are just another villain who will try to take over the Zero Point.

There is a reason why Epic Games showed the character during the trailer. This reason is most likely the continuation of the Reality Tree storyline.

Bloomwatcher has been working from the shadows to control the tree. However, they may be revealed next season and come with the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass.

There have been many Bloomwatcher skin concepts, and players would love it if Epic Games releases the skin with the upcoming Battle Pass.

2) The Paradigm

The Paradigm could be re-released as a Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass skin (Image via Epic Games)

The Paradigm is one of the most popular characters in Fortnite lore. She saved the world by controlling the Mecha robot back in Season 9 during The Final Showdown event.

The popular member of The Seven also controlled the robot at the Collider during the Chapter 3 Season 2 event. She successfully led a counterattack against Dr. Slone and ended up defeating her and the Imagined Order.

The Paradigm was released to the Item Shop during Season X. She stayed in the shop for only a couple of days and hasn't been out since October 2019. Now, it appears that Epic Games will re-release this outfit with the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass.

A new variant of the character was leaked a long time ago, but many Fortnite players believed that it would be an additional style. However, Epic Games released a Season 4 teaser with The Paradigm, indicating that she will most likely come with the next Battle Pass.

3) Goth Meowscles

Epic Games will likely re-release Meowscles to the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass will likely bring back Meowscles, a popular character who was first released in Chapter 2 Season 2. The humanoid cat was Midas' bodyguard and resided on the yacht. His skin was one of the most popular in the game.

Meowscles was also an NPC who dropped the Mythic Heavy Assault Rifle and a vault keycard.

Epic Games has teased his return with the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass, and his goth version will most likely come with it. This version of the popular character was revealed in the latest Fortnite survey, which showed what the new skin would look like.

This was first posted by This Goth Meowscles skin will be part of the Season 4 Battle Pass!This was first posted by @FNBRintel , and I can confirm the accuracy of this leak. This Goth Meowscles skin will be part of the Season 4 Battle Pass!This was first posted by @FNBRintel, and I can confirm the accuracy of this leak. https://t.co/ZLtP8JcxOU

Players who already own the calico cat won't mind adding another variant of him to the locker. New players, on the other hand, will get a chance to add the popular character to their Fortnite accounts for the first time.

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass version of the character looks different from his original variant, but there is no doubt that it's a perfect Halloween skin.

4) Gwen Stacy

Gwen Stacy will be added with the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games will likely add another Marvel character to the game with the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass.

Gwen Stacy is a supporting character who first appeared in the Spider-Man comics. She is also a Spider-Woman, and this seems to be the style that Epic Games will add to the Battle Pass.

Considering Gwen Stacy has many different versions in different realities, there is a good chance that the Fortnite development team will release multiple styles for the character.

The Marvel character was one of the first leaked skins from the upcoming Battle Pass. Even though these leaks came from popular leakers, no one was 100% sure if she was going to be added to the game. However, the latest teasers indicate that she will be coming to the Battle Pass.

Epic Games has mostly released collaboration skins as "secret" or Level 100 skins, and the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass will likely not be an exception.

5) The Chrome Person

On September 14, 2022, Epic Games released four different teasers about the upcoming Fortnite Battle Royale season. Three of those teasers almost confirm the addition of certain characters. However, the fourth teaser is rather confusing.

The fourth teaser shows a Chrome hand, which could be a hint at the addition of a skin that was leaked with the latest Fortnite survey. The survey included a character with chrome hands who was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Considering that the survey was released less than a month ago, the skin will likely make it to the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass. However, it's impossible to say whether this character will be important to the storyline or not.

The new Battle Pass will be released on Sunday, September 18, 2022, and will cost 950 V-Bucks.

