Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 exact release date and time revealed by Epic Games

Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will be released on September 18, 2022, at 2 am Eastern Time.

This is no surprise considering that most of the previous updates have come out at either 2 am or 4 am Eastern Time.

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite just confirmed that Season 4 Downtime starts at 2 AM ET on September 18th Fortnite just confirmed that Season 4 Downtime starts at 2 AM ET on September 18th 🔥

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 just around the corner, players have only five more days to complete the challenges and unlock all the Battle Pass rewards.

What to do before Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 starts

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will bring a new Battle Pass and more than 100 new cosmetic items. Some of them will be new variants of Meowscles and Gwen Stacy. However, players who do not complete the current Battle Pass will not be able to earn the rewards after Chapter 3 Season 3 comes to an end.

Before the new season arrives, it’s important for players to complete the current Battle Pass and unlock all the rewards from it.

The easiest way to level up the Battle Pass is to complete weekly challenges. Players can also take advantage of Fortnite XP glitches.

Snap is an exclusive Battle Pass outfit that can be earned in the current season. What makes Snap unique is that players can customize its parts. However, these parts can only be unlocked in the current season.

Unlock Remaining Battle Pass Rewards

Collect and Complete Your Snap Styles

Solve The Puzzle to Unlock Indiana Jones

Let the good vibes roll The end of #FortniteChapter3Season3 is just around the corner! Don't forget to:Unlock Remaining Battle Pass RewardsCollect and Complete Your Snap StylesSolve The Puzzle to Unlock Indiana JonesLet the good vibes roll The end of #FortniteChapter3Season3 is just around the corner! Don't forget to:☑️ Unlock Remaining Battle Pass Rewards☑️ Collect and Complete Your Snap Styles☑️ Solve The Puzzle to Unlock Indiana Jones☑️ Let the good vibes roll ✨

Indiana Jones is another popular character in the current season. He will not be unlockable in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, so players will have to complete exclusive challenges to unlock him.

It’s important to note that the popular movie character comes in two different styles. However, unlocking the additional style requires completing every Indiana Jones challenge that is currently available in the game.

Finally, owners of Phantasm’s Level Up Pack have until September 18 to collect all the Level Up tokens and unlock the additional style of the outfit. These tokens will not be available in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Fortnite special weeks, including Bargain Bin

Epic Games has released three special weeks in Fortnite Battle Royale. The first week was all about shadows and stealth as it unvaulted some suppressed items, such as the Suppressed Assault Rifle and the Shadow Bomb.

After this, Epic Games decided to bring fire to the Fortnite island by unvaulting the Primal Flame Bow and the Dragon's Breath Shotgun.

Bargain Bin week will last until the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

The last week will be Bargain Bin week. This week will be active until the start of Chapter 3 Season 4, and it offers discounts for NPC items and services.

This is a great way for players to spend all the gold they have accumulated in the past few weeks.

