Fortnite comic leak reveals major plot twist for Season 4

Fortnite Battle Royale players have a lot of exciting things to look forward to in the next few weeks. Chapter 3 Season 4 is just around the corner and the final issue of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics will come out in late September as well. The final issue will reveal some important events, including the fate of Geno.

There aren't many details that are currently known about Geno. Everyone knows that he's the leader of the Imagined Order, but he hasn't been released to the game yet.

Fortunately, the antagonist will be revealed very soon. Many important details about him will likely be revealed in the final issue of the comics, and he may also come to Fortnite Battle Royale with the next season.

Geno was recently involved in some major leaks regarding the fifth issue of the comics. However, it turns out that these leaks have been misleading.

Note: This article contains major spoilers.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist SPOILERS ahead for



- During the Collision event, The Imagined sacrifices herself to throw herself and Geno into the Zero Point while fighting on a higher platform

- As a result, both of them are torn to pieces and die



[1/2] SPOILERS ahead for #Fortnite Zero War #5 and the Storyline itself:- During the Collision event, The Imagined sacrifices herself to throw herself and Geno into the Zero Point while fighting on a higher platform- As a result, both of them are torn to pieces and die[1/2] ⚠ SPOILERS ahead for #Fortnite Zero War #5 and the Storyline itself:- During the Collision event, The Imagined sacrifices herself to throw herself and Geno into the Zero Point while fighting on a higher platform- As a result, both of them are torn to pieces and die[1/2] https://t.co/KGo9OG0wGT

Fortnite comic reveals important details about Geno

On Monday, September 12, many leakers claimed that Geno would die in the final issue of the comic. As revealed a few months ago, Geno has two daughters, The Imagined and The Order. The Imagined supposedly dies in the last issue, along with her father.

HYPEX @HYPEX



Geno & Imagined DIE in Issue #5 Storyline SPOILERS (& disappointment) ahead!Geno & Imagined DIE in Issue #5 Storyline SPOILERS (& disappointment) ahead!Geno & Imagined DIE in Issue #5 😬 https://t.co/mtmAGbkXMa

These leaks came from a single page of the comic, but they didn't tell the whole story. Fortnite players and leakers assumed this was where the story ended, but that was not the case.

Hypex, the game's most popular leaker, admitted to his mistake of jumping to conclusions too early. On September 13, the leaker shared another page of the comic that revealed the rest of the story.

Instead of discorporating at the molecular level, Geno manages to survive despite touching the uncontrolled Zero Point. It also appears that The Imagined has survived (or at least her father has created another snapshot of her).

HYPEX @HYPEX



Looks like Geno doesn't actually die in Issue 5 My bad for judging it too fast yesterday lmao Storyline / Issue 5 SPOILERLooks like Geno doesn't actually die in Issue 5My bad for judging it too fast yesterday lmao Storyline / Issue 5 SPOILER ‼️Looks like Geno doesn't actually die in Issue 5 👀 My bad for judging it too fast yesterday lmao https://t.co/jAZuKEidSo

The final issue of the comic will come out on Wednesday, September 28, and players can expect more leaks during the waiting period. However, it's important to note that some of these may not be accurate, which is precisely what happened with the previous leak that claimed Geno would die.

Anyone who purchases the issue will receive an exclusive loading screen, and players who own all five issues will also get an exclusive outfit that hasn't been revealed yet.

Could the exclusive outfit be Geno? His character model was leaked in a recent Fortnite survey, so it's definitely a possibility.

Will Geno come with Chapter 3 Season 4?

Loopers and The Seven defeated Dr. Slone, the top-ranking general of the Imagined Order, at the Collider. Geno appeared right after the big victory, and players briefly saw his silhouette.

The Foundation and Jonesy began chasing Geno, which may indicate that he will play a big part in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 storyline.

The new Fortnite season will begin on Sunday, September 18. At the moment, no one knows what the theme of the new season is going to be, but there is a chance that it will be centered around Geno and other creatures that he's created.

Geno created both The Imagined and The Order, who are among the most perfect characters in the universe. Considering that the game's next season is called "Paradise," it could potentially introduce players to Geno's paradise that includes all the other creatures that he's made.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far