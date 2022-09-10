Planes, Motorcycles, and Mech 2.0 may come to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will begin in less than 10 days. Epic Games has confirmed its release date to be Sunday, September 18. There have been many different leaks regarding the new content Season 4 might feature, including one about some vehicles. The developers have hinted at the inclusion of several new automobiles, motorcycles, and more. Also, it appears that some of the older vehicles will be unvaulted.

This article will offer a look at all the vehicles coming with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. The relevant information comes from a reputable leaker whose posts have turned out to be accurate several times in the past.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 vehicles

HYPEX, the most popular Fortnite Battle Royale leaker, recently shared a list that included all the vehicles that could be featured in the upcoming season. The dataminer has found motorcycles, planes, and more in the game data, but some of these were never released into the game and may have been scrapped. However, Epic Games will still most likely bring at least one new vehicle to the video game with the release of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

HYPEX @HYPEX All the leaked vehicles that haven't came out yet (probably for S4):



- Planes - Updated recently.

- Motorcycles - Leaked early this season.

- New Mech - Leaked early this season.



- Leaked in Ch2S7 (probably scrapped): Rally Car, Party Van, Dune Buggy, City Bus, Sport Truck, HMV All the leaked vehicles that haven't came out yet (probably for S4):- Planes - Updated recently.- Motorcycles - Leaked early this season.- New Mech - Leaked early this season.- Leaked in Ch2S7 (probably scrapped): Rally Car, Party Van, Dune Buggy, City Bus, Sport Truck, HMV

The popular dataminer believes that planes could return to Fortnite Battle Royale with the next season. They were first released during Chapter 1 Season 7 and used to be overpowered. However, Epic Games has unvaulted them a couple of times subsequently, but only for short periods.

Motorcycles were also leaked earlier this season. Epic has added some game files regarding these vehicles but never released them, which is quite surprising. It appears, however, that they have gone through the development phase and could be included in Fortnite very soon.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 might bring new vehicles to the game (Image via Epic Games)

Moreover, a new mech vehicle has been leaked. This one was seen in the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics and could potentially be part of another Marvel collaboration. Additionally, many dataminers believed that skateboards would come with the current season, but it appears that Epic Games is saving them for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Other vehicles

Epic Games has worked on many other vehicles. However, they may have been scrapped, and it's questionable if they will come with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4's release.

According to HYPEX, these are the vehicles that were leaked a while ago but haven't been added to the game yet, indicating they might have been discarded:

Rally Car

Party Van

Dune Buggy

City Bus

Sport Truck

HMV

Epic Games has worked on many different vehicles (Image via Epic Games)

Apparently, these vehicles were added to the title's files during Chapter 2 Season 7. Considering that Epic Games hasn't released them in Fortnite yet, there is a good chance they have been scrapped.

Some of these vehicles may be released with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, but only in the Creative mode. The new season is just around the corner, and Epic will most likely release more information and teasers about it very soon. If everything goes to plan, the next season will be out in only eight days.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh