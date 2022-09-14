Fortnite teasers reveal 4 new skins for Chapter 3 Season 4

Chapter 3 Season 4 of Fortnite Battle Royale will come out in just a few days. The video game developer has revealed the release date of the new season and has also teased players with a few skins that will be added with the Battle Pass.

It turns out that many previous Fortnite leaks have been legitimate. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will feature two leaked skins, Gwen Stacy and a new variant of Meowscles.

The season will also bring two more characters that have been seen in the latest teasers. Four different skins have been teased for the new season, giving players an early look at the next Battle Pass.

This article will post all the teasers that Epic Games has recently released and the meaning behind them.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass skins have been teased by Epic

On Wednesday, September 14, Epic Games released four different teasers for the new season of Fortnite Battle Royale. Here is a list of all the teasers and their sources:

Epic Games Store - Goth Meowscles

PlayStation Store - Spider Gwen

Nintendo Store - Remixed Paradigm

Xbox Store - A Chrome Hand

With these teasers, Epic Games has confirmed the addition of Gwen Stacy, a Marvel character, in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass. The character from the Spider-Man comics was leaked over a week ago, but only today has Epic Games confirmed her addition to the video game.

Aside from Gwen Stacy, Fortnite leakers also revealed the addition of a new version of Meowscles. The humanoid cat was first added to the game with Chapter 2 Season 2 and has been very popular ever since.

The new version of the popular cat will have an emo/goth version, which will most likely not be as popular as the original variant. However, it is a great opportunity for newer players to obtain the popular character.

The Xbox Store had an unusual Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 teaser. It simply shows a chrome hand, and according to Epic Games, chrome will play a massive role in the next season.

At the moment, no one really knows what the hand represents. However, there is a theory that one of the characters from the latest Fortnite survey will come with the next Battle Pass. As seen in the tweet above, this character has Chrome hands, which makes it very likely that they will come with Chapter 3 Season 4.

The return of The Paradigm?

The Paradigm is one of the most popular characters in Fortnite Battle Royale. She is played a huge role in several events and has successfully defeated the Imagined Order at The Collider.

It now appears that she will return with Chapter 3 Season 4.

The Paradigm teaser was leaked a while ago and back then, no one really knew what it meant. However, there is a good chance that Epic Games will add a new variant of the character with the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass.

The character was released to the Item Shop during Season X, but has not been out for almost three years.

