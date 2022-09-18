Fortnite bans Cronus Zen and other controller aim assist devices ahead of new season

The new Fortnite season has brought many changes to the battle royale game. In addition to the new Battle Pass, map changes, and gameplay features, Epic Games has also decided to permanently ban players who use restricted hardware.

This restriction primarily affects players who use Cronus Zen and Cronus Max devices but is not limited to only the two controllers. With this restriction, Epic will get rid of players who try to gain an unfair advantage over their enemies by using these restricted devices.

It's important to note that bans will not happen immediately. Every player who attempts to play with these devices will get a warning. However, if players bypass this restriction, they will receive a perma ban.

Fortnite bans Cronus Zen, Cronus Max, and other devices

The Cronus Zen device allows controller players to connect keyboard and mouse to their gaming system. Considering that many gaming consoles natively support these input devices, this is not a big deal. However, the device also lets its users run scripts, mods, and macros, which is against the rules.

It's also important to note that Fortnite's matchmaking system takes input devices and gaming systems into calculation. For example, an above-average mobile player will be placed in the same lobby as a below-average PC player. This is done to make the game fair for everyone, although it's almost impossible to make matchmaking that is 100% fair.

When using Cronus Zen, Fortnite Battle Royale players are not only able to use macros and scripts, but they also cheat the matchmaking system by getting weaker opponents.

In a blog post about the new season, Epic Games stated towards the end:

"Starting this Season, players who use restricted devices that provide, or are intended to provide, a competitive advantage may receive an in-game warning. To continue playing, players must remove the hardware and restart Fortnite."

Epic has also clarified that anyone who tries to bypass the restriction will be banned. Not only that, but this will be a permanent ban, so players risk losing their entire accounts by using Cronus devices.

"Attempts to bypass this restriction will result in a permanent ban from Fortnite. Restricted devices include but are not limited to Cronus Zen and Cronus Max."

A list of all restricted devices can be seen here. Epic Games will periodically update the list with new devices restricted from the game.

Permanent ban

What makes Cronus Zen special is the fact that it gives Fortnite Battle Royale players incredible control over the game. Using the device, players can reduce the recoil on their weapons and gain a massive advantage over their enemies.

Some players who have used the device believe it's the closest thing to an aimbot.

Fortunately, starting with Chapter 3 Season 4, Fortnite players will no longer have to deal with Cronus Zen users. Anyone using the device will receive a permanent ban, meaning Epic will indefinitely remove their account from the game.

Furthermore, if players create new accounts and continue to use the device, there is a good chance that Epic Games will ban their IP address or gaming system, which is simply not worth it.

