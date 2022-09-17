Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 early patch notes: New Battle Pass, map changes, features, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 (Paradise) is coming out in less than 24 hours. Epic Games will release it on Sunday, September 18, at 2:00 am Eastern Time. Paradise will bring a lot of new content, including a new Battle Pass and map changes.

The video game's current season has been incredible, and a lot of players had fun during it. The developers have released a lot of new content during its length, including constant new items, collaborations, and more. However, Season 3 will be replaced by Paradise, which will bring a new theme and a lot of new cosmetics featured with its Battle Pass.

This article will reveal early patch notes for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, which are based on Epic Games' hints and leaks through reputable Fortnite leakers.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is coming with v22.00 update on September 18

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will include a new Battle Pass. Epic Games will release more than 100 cosmetic items in it, and these are all going to be available for 950 V-Bucks.

Here is a summary of the upcoming Battle Pass and everything known about it:

Gwen Stacy, a Marvel character, will come to the Battle Pass

A new version of Meowscles will also be added

Epic will re-release The Paradigm skin

A new Chrome character will be released

A new customizable item will come with the new season

Based on the leaks, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will also add some new gameplay features. It also appears that the Sand-Tunneling mechanic, which was first released in Chapter 2 Season 5, will return to the game.

Moreover, Epic Games will reveal big map changes with the next Fortnite Battle Royale season. However, it is expected the Reality Tree will be removed from the title. Furthermore, the developers will probably make more alterations to the Zero Point.

During SypherPK's ICON skin reveal, the streamer may have accidentally shown some map changes likely to arrive with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. It seems that Epic Games will release air balloons all over the map, similar to the airships in Chapter 2 Season 3.

Other changes

With the release of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, Epic Games will most likely offer some minor alterations to the title's user interface. Players are expecting the loot pool to change as well, which will probably happen.

During Chapter 3, the developers drastically changed the loot pool, and the next one will be no exception. SypherPK's skin reveal has shown a weapon, one that will likely come with the upcoming season and looks like a Heavy Assault Rifle; it also has a scope.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will bring another scoped weapon (Image via Epic Games)

Each season adds new mobility items and features, and while Sand-Tunneling is rumored to return, Epic Games may add a new mobility mechanic with the release of Paradise. There is a chance that the leaked air balloons will be used to move across the map, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Season 4 will bring a SypherPK cup and four different cosmetic items associated with this streamer that players will be able to earn for free. Furthermore, Epic Games has revealed several competitive changes that will be released with Season 4. It turns out that there are going to be weekly cups for both classic and Zero Build modes; a console-only tournament will be held during Paradise as well.

