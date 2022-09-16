Epic Games reveals Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 competitive details

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 starts in less than three days and will bring some huge changes to the video game. Epic Games recently published a blog post that revealed changes that will affect competitive gameplay.

Many exciting things are set to arrive with the new season of the video game. Competitive players will get new cups with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 and new ways to make money with their skills.

The upcoming changes will affect competitive players who enjoy the classic mode and also those who love playing Zero Build modes competitively. The good news is that players will be able to earn money from Zero Build modes on a weekly basis.

This article will cover all the important things that are coming with the new competitive season in Fortnite Battle Royale.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will bring many competitive improvements to the game, including Fortnite Divisional Cups

Epic Games is focused on drastically improving competitive modes with Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. The latest blog post revealed so many great improvements that will make competitive players happy.

The new season will bring Fortnite Divisional Cups. This is a new competition that will be played in the Duos game mode and begin on Saturday, September 24. This will be a weekly competition that will be played on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will not require players to reach the Champion rank to participate in tournaments with a cash prize. Furthermore, there will be no pre-season, and everyone's Hype will be reset to 0 as soon as the new season starts.

Fortnite Divisional Cups allow players to participate in multiple regions as well, which is quite unusual. Usually, Epic Games bans players who play in multiple regions, but that will not be the case with the new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 cup.

Late Game Arena and Zero Build game modes

The new Fortnite Battle Royale season will bring back the Late Game Arena, Epic Games announced in a recent blog post. The development team is aware of the issues the mode has but is working on fixing them.

The Late Game Arena will return to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, and players will be able to play it in Solo and Trios modes. Unfortunately, the competitive game mode will not be available at the very start of the season.

The Zero Build will have weekly competitions as well. Players will be able to play in them every Wednesday and Friday, and there will be a weekly Zero Build Squads Cash Cup every Saturday with cash prizes. Only the top competitors will qualify for the Cash Cup.

Finally, Epic Games will separate console and PC lobbies later in the season. A new cup with a $250,000 prize pool will be available only on consoles, and PlayStation players will have Sony-sponsored cups in September, October, and November.

In the new season, the Arena game mode will be available in Solo, Duos, and Trios.

