Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 cereal teasers leave fans confused

Epic Games has released three video teasers for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 in the last few days. In each of these teasers, Chrome is seen spreading in the game world, indicating that the element will play a huge role in the upcoming season.

One of the teasers showed a person preparing cereal, but they turned to Chrome and changed their color and texture. The cereal box seen in the video has also been given to several Fortnite influencers.

Typical Gamer, Swearin, and Lachlan have all shared an image of the "Llama O's" cereal box, causing confusion among players. While it's clear that these are Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 teasers, no one has figured out their exact meaning.

Some players believe that these cereal boxes could indicate the return of Fabio Sparklemane. The character was first added to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, and he loved cereals.

Furthermore, Fabio Sparklemane's built-in emote shows him eating cereal, and he is the only character in the game that is associated with it.

Fabio Sparklemane is a cursed character who has to endorse cereal until the Sun turns to ash. The cereal brand that he endorses is "powered from the depths," and it is implied that a monster will wake up at some point because of the cereal.

Fabio Sparklemane could make a return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games will add a new variant of Meowscles to the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass. It won't be surprising if another variant of Fabio Sparklemane comes into the game.

Release date of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 and server downtime

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will be released on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 2 am Eastern Time. There will also be a server downtime that could last for a while.

Considering that Epic Games is bringing a new season to the game, the downtime will probably last for at least two hours. During this time, players will not be able to play the game and will have to wait for the downtime to end.

The next Fortnite downtime will last for at least a couple of hours (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite players will have to complete the current Battle Pass before the downtime starts. The game will not be available from 2 am Eastern Time, and players will not be able to unlock any Battle Pass rewards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh