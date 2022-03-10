Fortnite players' petition to bring back Late Game Arena blows up on Twitter

Fortnite players are eagerly waiting for the return of the Late Game Arena mode. So much so that the community is currently signing petitions on the matter.

Late Game Arena is easily one of the most popular playlists in history. However, it was removed at the onset of Chapter 3 so that loopers could focus on exploring the new map.

Now that Chapter 3 Season 1 is nearing its end, players want Epic Games to bring back the game mode.

Fortnite players demand the return of Late Game Arena in Chapter 3

The Late Game Arena is an ideal representation of a sweaty game mode, and this is why the Fortnite community loves it. It is evident that players are now more sweaty than ever, and they love showing off their skills.

Xen Nzm @XenNzm IF LATE GAME ARENA IS NOT BACK FOR NEXT SEASOJN IDK WHAT TO DO! LATE GAME ARENA SCRIMS + LATE GAME ARENA TOURNAMENTS IS SO FUN BRO WE NEED IT BACK!!!!!!!!! IF LATE GAME ARENA IS NOT BACK FOR NEXT SEASOJN IDK WHAT TO DO! LATE GAME ARENA SCRIMS + LATE GAME ARENA TOURNAMENTS IS SO FUN BRO WE NEED IT BACK!!!!!!!!!

Moreover, the Late Game Arena is great for aspiring pros who want to test their skills against real players with equivalent experience.

The loot pool is pre-determined, and as the name suggests, all the players land inside a small playing zone. Hence, the action begins within seconds of landing.

For all these reasons, pros and sweaty players love playing Late Game Arena. A petition that was initiated on Twitter has already fetched over 6,000 likes and 1,000 retweets.

Eomzo @Eomzo1



-Signed Sync Petition for @FortniteGame to bring back Late Game Arena. RT + Sign Below-Signed Sync Petition for @FortniteGame to bring back Late Game Arena. RT + Sign Below-Signed Sync 📝 https://t.co/i3M0OyyCSt

Tips and tricks for Late Game Arena mode in Fortnite Chapter 3

There are several ways to excel and gain the most Hype points in the Late Game Arena mode. It all depends on the goal of the loopers. If they wish to improve their fighting skills, they should prefer W-keying for the entire game.

On the flip side, anyone who wants to earn more Hype points should be focusing on placements.

There are several unique elements in the Late Game Arena that make it much better than any other game mode in Fortnite. Also, there's an abundance of materials, and every eliminated opponent drops 50 materials for each type. Moreover, defeating an opponent regenerates the effective health of players.

Late Game Arena can be played in Solos, Trios, and Duos, and the Hype system works differently in each category.

It won't be a surprise if Late Game Arena returns in Chapter 3 Season 2. The developers have been listening to the feedback of players lately, and even the Pump Shotgun could return in the upcoming war-based season.

Edited by Shaheen Banu