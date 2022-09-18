Fortnite Battle Pass trailer breakdown: Gwen Stacy, Cube Queen, Meowscles, and more

The new Fortnite Battle Pass is finally here! Epic Games has released its trailer, showing some of the new items that are included with it. With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 just a few hours away, players cannot wait for servers to get back up so they can obtain all the new cosmetic items.

Fortnite servers are down for scheduled maintenance and no one knows how long the downtime will last. However, players will be able to access the game and purchase the new Battle Pass as soon as it's done.

Many leaked skins have made it to the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass, including Gwen Stacy and a new variant of Meowscles. Let's take a look at everything shown in the trailer.

Fortnite Battle Pass brings a lot of new cosmetics with Chapter 3 Season 4

Gwen Stacy, a popular Marvel character, has been added with the new Fortnite Battle Pass. The character was leaked a few weeks ago and her addition has built a lot of hype around the new season.

Shortly after the Marvel character's leaks, Fortnite leakers revealed that a new version of Meowscles would come out, which has turned out to be true as well. While the new version looks different, it's the perfect skin for the new Halloween event that should be released in late October.

The Paradigm is one of the most popular members of The Seven and is included with the new Fortnite Battle Pass. This character was released to the Item Shop during Season X, but hasn't been seen again since October 2019.

The new Battle Pass also includes a Chrome character that was first seen in the latest Fortnite survey. This is one of multiple that were teased by Epic Games earlier this week.

The Cube Queen, who was first teased with the Chapter 3 Season 3 trailer, has finally come to the popular video game. Players will be able to obtain her with the latest Fortnite Battle Pass, and it seems that she's a villain.

At one point, Gwen Stacy was seen performing a cartwheel, which will most likely be a new Fortnite emote. It could be her built-in emote, but there is also a chance that players will be able to obtain it separately from the Battle Pass.

As you can see in the image above, eight new skins are coming with the latest Fortnite Battle Pass. The storyline trailer also revealed that The Paradigm is played by Brie Larson, a popular actor who has appeared in Marvel movies.

Both Gwen Stacy and The Paradigm have unmasked styles. In fact, the latter will come in six different styles, making her one of the best skins of the new Battle Pass.

More Battle Pass information revealed so far

While Epic Games hasn't revealed the price of the upcoming Fortnite Battle Pass, we expect it to cost 950 V-Bucks. This has been the case with every season in the past and it's unlikely that the developer will change it.

However, players will have to use real money when gifting the new Fortnite Battle Pass to their friends. It's also important to note that this item is non-refundable.

